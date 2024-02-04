Clarke wrestling at South Central Conference Tournament

Clarke boys wrestling traveled to Centerville Jan. 25 for the 2024 South Central Conference Tournament. The Indians placed 8th overall with a team score of 100.5.

106

Angel Gomez-Perez (11-20) placed sixth. In the quarterfinal match, Gomez-Perez fell at 0:36 to Garrett Pumphrey (EBF). Gomez-Perez won the consolation round one with a fall over Cole Peters (Cardinal Community) at 1:23, and fell to Clayton McDonald (Centerville) at 1:27 in the consolation semi. Kyler Gifford (Knoxville) won by a fall over Gomez-Perez in the fifth place match at 1:23.

126

Brandon Sanchez Flores lost by fall at 0:42 to Conner Pickerell (Albia) in the quarterfinal. Adrian Short (Centerville) won by fall over Flores 1:10.

138

Alex Shinn (21-17) placed fifth. Shinn won by fall over Dylan Chandler (Chariton) in the quarterfinal at 3:40. In the semifinal, Kyran Spees (Cardinal Community) won by fall over Shinn at 5:13, and Hayden Bratz (Centerville) won by 10-5 decision over Shinn. Shinn won by fall over Dylan Chandler (Chariton) in the fifth place match, 4:32.

144

Uriah Fry (26-11) placed third. Fry received a bye in the quarterfinal, and fell to Nathan Curry (EBF) in the semifinal 1:48. Fry won by medical forfeit over Anthony Bailey (Knoxville) in the consolation semi, and won by fall over William Yeager (Chariton) in the third place match at 0:44.

150

Conner Williams (17-20) placed fourth. Williams won by tech fall 4:11 over Nathan Schooley (Davis County) in teh quarterfinal. Bode Thompson (Albia) won by tech fall 3:13 over Williams in the semifinal. Williams won by fall over Levi Thompson (Chariton) at 2:24 in the consolation semi, and fell to Blake Johnson (EBF) 4:48 in the third place match.

157

Milad Ibraheem (13-15) placed fourth. Ibraheem won the quarterfinal in a fall over Griffin Willis (Chariton) at 5:07. In the semifinal, Ibraheem fell to Kael Hutchinson (Albia) 5:22. Ibraheem won by 12-10 decision over AJ Christner (EBF), and lost to Braden Ballard (Cardinal Community) by a fall at 3:57 in the third place match.

165

Erick Hernandez (9-13) placed sixth. Hernandez won by 9-7 decision in the quarterfinal. He lost by fall to Lance Helm (Albia) 0:42 in the semifinal. Bain Weeks (Centerville) won by fall over Hernandez in the consolation semi 2:57, and Hernandez lost by 9-8 decision to Aries Derby (Davis County) in the fith place match.

175

William Santa Cruz (4-23) placed sixth. Daniel Gorskikh (Knoxville) won by fall over Santa Cruz in the quarterfinal at 1:22. Santa Cruz won by fall at 1:08 over Julian Galvan (Chariton) in the consolation round one. Consolation semi saw Santa Cruz fall to Vincent Sheston (Centerville) by injury default at 0:28, and Santa Cruz lost by medical forfeit to Carter Koffman (EBF) in the fifth place match.

190

John Sanga (7-22) placed fifth. He lost by fall over Gavin DeJong (Knoxville) at 4:52 in the quarterfinal. Sanga received a bye in round one of the consolation bracket. Ricco Tomas (Chariton) won by fall over Sanga at 1:31 in the consolation semi, and Sanga won by fall over Cale Bryant (Cardinal Community) in the fifth place match at 1:31.

215

Cole Binning (29-6) placed first. Binng won by fall at 0:21 over Darrian Stocker (Albia) in the quarterfinal, and won by fall over David Gorskikh (Knoxville) in the semifinal. Binning won the first place match by fall over Stryker Lettington (EBF).

285

Josue Cererra (1-11) lost by medical forfeit to Issac Cox (Cardinal Community) in the quarterfinal, and Braxton Bragg (Davis County) in the consolation round one.