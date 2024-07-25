Scott Reister to visit Osceola Public Library

Scott Reister, an award-winning Iowa sportscaster, will be visiting the Osceola Public Library at 10 a.m. on Wed., July 31 to share about his new book, “Baseball Spy.” What better way to wrap up our Summer Reading Program 2024 (Adventure Begins at Your Library) for kids than with an action-packed adventure mystery. Reister’s new middle grade novel, “Baseball Spy,” debuted in April and promises “adrenaline-packed adventure with fourteen-year-old Zane Mitchell” who races against time to find the traitor.

Reister has spent 15 years as an award-winning TV sportscaster, covering everything from Field of Dreams to Caitlin Clark. Recently, his debut book, “Baseball Spy” (three-book deal, Young Dragons Press), is a top new release on Amazon, drawing rave reviews and getting kids everywhere fired up for this perfect summer read. In “Baseball Spy,” 14-year-old Zane Mitchell comes home one day to find his mom missing and a troubled government agent at his house. Zane’s mission? Find out which one of his new teammates is actually a deadly undercover spy hacking into a nearby government building. Zane must go undercover himself to find the spy, locate a hidden device buried on his field, and above all…keep winning. The final out on this diamond could cost Zane everything.

“When I was up to bat as a kid, I had this fantasy that if I didn’t get a hit, a bad guy would blow everything up,” Reister said. “Decades later, ‘Baseball Spy’ was born. To have it become an actual book that kids are raving about has been beyond my wildest dreams.”

With short chapters and major twists and turns, this sports action thriller was the #1 new release in its category on Amazon. Indianola native and longtime MLB star Casey Blake writes on the back “Scott Reister walked em’ off with Baseball Spy. The way he intertwines baseball and suspense is remarkable.”

The Library is offering an opportunity for the public’s involvement in this mystery. Anyone can come in and guess who you think the traitor is. We have a list of the characters to choose from. Write your guess on a slip to put in a drawing bucket at the Osceola Public Library for the chance to win a $10 gift certificate to Sweet Scoops. Two lucky winners will have their names drawn by Reister himself.

Reister will be signing copies of his new book at the end of the event, which will be available for $16.00.

Reister has already done book signings at local bookstores, national chains, little leagues, and school visits. He still has many stops at various locations around the state. The book is for ages 9-adult, but the library event will be designed for kids of all ages.