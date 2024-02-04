Clarke girls wrestling ends season at Hy-Vee Hall

The Clarke girls wrestling season came to an end on Friday, Jan. 26 at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines as they fought their way for an appearance at state.

110

Maisy Davis (5-20) received a bye in round one of the championships, and fell by fall to Jackie Rodriguez-Acosta of Southeast Polk in Round Two at 1:23. Davis received a bye in Round Two of the Consolation round, and lost by 10-2 major decision to Margaret Evans of Norwalk.

115

Josie Moore (20-9) received a bye in round one of the championships, and won by 17-13 decision over Austyn Sexton (Mid-Prairie). In the quarterfinal, Moore fell to Aaleyah McMaster (Valley, West Des Moines) at 2:19. The consolation round four saw Moore with a win by fall over Ava Allen of Centerville at 5:11, then lost by 6-2 decision to Hayelle Sherman (Southeast Polk) in round five.

120

Izzy Hay (5-11) received a bye in round one of the championships. Hay fell to Emma Hill (Southern Tier) at 3:13 in round two, and received a bye in round two of the consolation round. Round three saw Hay fall to Lyla Broghammer (Anamosa) at 2:49.

130

Ellie Shinn (20-6) received a bye in round one of the championships. Coral Lowry (BGM, Brooklyn) won by fall over Shinn at 0:59 in round two of the championships. Shinn received a bye in round two of the consolation bracket, and won by fall over Lilli Strandberg (Earlham) at 0:30 in round three. Shinn fell to Montana Mitchell (Raccoon River-Northwest) at the 0:26 mark of round four of the consolation round.

135

Allison Corona (3-14) received a bye in round one of the championships, and fell at 0:33 to Becca Hinderaker (Tipton) in round two. Corona received a bye in round two of the consolation round, and fell to Enya Majewski (BGM, Brooklyn) in round three at 2:58.

140

Maddie Youngs (5-18) received a bye in round one of the championships. She fell to Kylee Schuler (West Marshall) in round two at 0:24. Youngs received a bye in rounds two and three of the consolation, and won by medical forfeit over Taylor Pence (Mid-Prairie) in round four. Round five saw Kyla Andrew (BGM, Brooklyn) win by fall over Youngs at 0:33.

155

Zari Samuels (15-10) received a bye in round one of the championships and won by fall over Zoey Sarsfield (Anamosa) in round two at 1:36. In the quarterfinals, Samuels fell to Skylar Slade (Southeast Polk) at 1:51. Round four of the consolation round saw Samuels win by fall over Jacklyn Wonders (Raccoon River-Northwest) at 1:18, and round five a loss by 5-4 decision to Anne Buchholz (Valley, West Des Moines).