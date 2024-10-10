Local student to compete at International Miniature Rodeo Association Finals

NEW VIRGINIA -- Blaine Cornelison is a ninth-grade student at Interstate 35 Schools where he participates in wrestling, 4-H and FFA.

He is a member of Midwest Mini Buckers, IMRA, Iowa Rough Stock Rodeo Association and the Iowa JR High/High School Rodeo. Outside of school he enjoys raising and showing cattle and goats.

Blaine first tried bull riding at the Leon Rodeo in July 2022. He enjoyed the thrill of bull riding so much that he joined the Osceola Youth Rodeo and Midwest Mini Buckers in the spring 2023. It is there that the thrill of bull riding continues.

During the Osceola Youth Rodeo/Midwest Mini Buckers Series he decided he wanted to try riding bareback. He enjoyed riding the mini ponies that he has added to the rodeos that he competes in.

He has competed in the Senior Bareback event at Rodeos all year long and through the various associations, that he belongs to, he has earned a spot at the IMRA Finals in November.

Blaine qualified in bull riding and bareback at the 2023 Yeti World Finals in Las Vegas. This past summer, he qualified and competed at the National Jr. High Finals in Des Moines.

He has won several belt buckles this year including: Match of Broncs Senior Bareback Champion, Labor Day Stampede Bareback Champion, IRR Senior Bareback Champion and was second in his division at the Midwest Mini Buckers finals.

Blaine is looking forward to meeting and competing with other cowboys from around the Nation at the International Miniature Rodeo Association Finals in Jackson, MO.

A C2U (formerly Thelma’s) Fried Chicken Fundraiser will be held on Monday, Nov. 4 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Osceola Eagles Lodge Parking Lot to help raise funds to cover the cost of entry fees and travel expenses. Tickets can be purchased at Southern Iowa Saddle Shop, Osceola Eagles, Stoney Oak Properties or by calling Brad or Lorie at 641-414-1578 or 515-661-7161.

Blaine’s parents are Sara Hiatt and Tanner Cornelison.

He lives with his grandparents, Brad and Lorie Howe, on a small farm outside of New Virginia.