The closing of one book opens another

After almost 21 years, Osceola Public Library children’s librarian Krista Woodard is putting down the books and embarking on a new adventure of semi-retirement.

“At least for now, [I’m] going to be working about one to two days a week,” said Woodard, who will otherwise be spending more time traveling with her husband, and writing.

Woodard started at the library’s part-time position in November 2003, and went full time nine months later. In the beginning, she became certified through the state to teach adult computer courses, and in turn answered any technology questions that came up throughout the building. When former children’s librarian Diane Slough retired in early spring 2014, Woodard took over the position, which included the various children’s programs. Woodard took those programs that Slough had started and expanded on them, adding in her own along the way.

Now as Woodard hands over the reins to new children’s librarian Tori Virchow, she is sure Virchow will do the same.

“There’s so many great things that are already in place that kids love, so of course you don’t want to take them away, you just want to grow them and add more,” said Virchow.

Virchow grew up outside of New Virginia and graduated from Interstate 35 High School.

With her family in the area and attending church in Osceola, she has always considered Osceola to be her community and hometown. She attended college for early childhood education, and taught preschool for a few years.

“I’ve worked with kids pretty much my whole life - nannying, teaching children’s church - so when this opportunity became available, it was kind of the perfect fit,” said Virchow, whose official first day was Sept. 16.

While she is not new to working with kids, the library world is new to Virchow, who has been learning the ropes from Woodard over the past couple of weeks. She is also taking advantage of talking with other ibrarians, and utilizing online forums dedicated to librarians throughout Iowa. Virchow is open to ideas and feedback from the community on what they’d like to see offered with children’s programming. She is happy with the responses to a community survey sent out in September that sought to gain feedback on programs currently offered, time slots, and what people might like to see added.

“[I’m] looking forward to more community partnership, growing more community involvement with the library, expanding more children’s programming…I’m excited,” said Virchow.

Children’s programming

The library currently offers weekly and monthly activities for youth - the popular toddler time is every Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m., a monthly bilingual storytime that is fun for the whole family, monthly LEGO club, and a monthly STEAM activity to name a few. Virchow said she is considering adding another STEAM activity, and is excited for her first one on Oct. 22, which Woodard will be on hand to assist with. Virchow is also bringing back interactive storytime, which will be from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wed., Oct. 16, and is open to all ages.

Virchow sees the need for homeschool activities for those in the area who homeschool, and while nothing is planned yet, is working on collaborations for that need.

In addition to children programs, the library offers two incentives for children - one is 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, in which a child who reads, or is read, 1,000 books before starting kindergarten. Another is Books 4 Birthdays, which is where any child aged newborn to 18 who signs up for the program will receive a free book during their birthday month.

The latter was started by Woodard, after learning that a large percentage of kids don’t own a book.

“We need to get books in kids’ hands, however we can do it,” said Woodard.

Both programs are free to participate in.

Party & staying informed

Though Woodard will still be seen around the library, a “semi-retirement” party is planned from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the library in the downstairs meeting room. The public is invited to the open-house style event.

When it comes to what she will miss the most, Woodard said,

“I [will] miss the kids and the patrons that I used to see regularly.”

Both Virchow and Woodard encourage the public to keep up to date on programs, events and other happenings at the library by following their Facebook page, signing up for a monthly e-newsletter, or signing up for a text notification system that will remind them of upcoming programs.

The Osceola Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon. through Wed., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thur. and Fri., 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sat.