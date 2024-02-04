Clarke girls improve to 8-6

The Clarke Lady Indians moved their season record up to 8-6 after two wins last week, one over Davis County and one over Centerville.

Against Davis County, Ali and Tory Henry had over 20 points each - Ali with 29 and Tory with 24. There were six three-pointers made, Tory with three, and Ava Hagen, Maddy McCoy and Reese Shaw with one each. McCoy led on rebounds with 12 of a team 36.

Results

Knoxville 55, Clarke 38

K - 12–12–18–13

C - 2–12–15–9

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 15 5-7 38, Ali Henry 8 5-5 21, Ava Hagen 1 0-0 3, Tory Henry 2 0-2 4, Maddy McCoy 1 0-0 3, Maisy McCoy 3 0-0 7. FG shooting – 31.2%. 3-pts – 5 (A. Henry 5). Rebounds – 34 (A. Henry 6, Hagen 5, T. Henry 3, Maddy McCoy 3, Ashlyn Crawford 5, Marissa Bakley 1, Maisy McCoy 4, Reese Shaw 6, Reagan Fry). Assists – 6 (A. Henry 1, Hagen 1, Maddy McCoy 1, Crawford 1, Bakley 1, Fry 1). Steals – 6 (Hagen 1, T. Henry 2, Maddy McCoy 2, Gabby Fry 1). Blocks – 0. Turnovers – 23. Team fouls – 11. Fouled out – 0.

Clarke 72, Davis County 55

C - 15–20–21–16

DC - 13–6–21–15

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 22 22-28 72, Ali Henry 9 11-14 29, Ava Hagen 1 2-2 5, Tory Henry 8 5-6 24, Maddy McCoy 2 0-0 5, Reese Shaw 2 2-2 7, Reagan Fry 0 2-2 2. FG shooting – 44.9%. 3-pts – 6 (Hagen 1, T. Henry 3, McCoy 1, Shaw 1). Rebounds – 36 (A. Henry 4, Hagen 2, T. Henry 5, McCoy 12, Ashlyn Crawford 3, Marissa Bakley 2, Maisy McCoy 4, Shaw 3, Reagan Fry 1). Assists – 11 (A. Henry 5, Hagen 1, Maddy McCoy 2, Kya Thornton 1, Maisy McCoy 1, Shaw 1). Steals – 8 (A. Henry 2, Hagen 1, T. Henry 2, Maddy McCoy 2, Shaw 1). Blocks – 3 (A. Henry 2, Crawford 1). Turnovers – 21. Team fouls – 24. Fouled out – 1 (Crawford).

Clarke 70, Centerville 34

Cl - 20–18–27–5

Cen - 5–10–7–12

Individual stats not available at press time.