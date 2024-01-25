Indians compete in John J. Harris tournament

The Clarke Indians competed in the 69th annual John J. Harris tournament on Saturday, Jan. 20 in Corning. Overall, the team placed 14th with 55 team points. Uriah Fry medaled second in the 144 weight class, and Cole Binning came in fourth at 215.
Results
Team - 14th place, 55.0 team points
106
Angel Gomez-Perez
Champ. Rd. 1 - Gomez-Perez received a bye
Champ. Rd. 2 - Hayden Hash (Clarinda) major decision over Gomez-Perez
Cons. Rd 1. - Gomez-Perez fall over Brody Osthoff (Red Oak)
Cons. Rd. 2 - Kingston Carrigan (Riverside, Oakland) fall over Gomez-Perez
126
Brandon Sanchez Flores
Champ. Rd. 1 - Trey Goretska (Wayne) fall over Sanchez Flores
138
Alex Shinn
Champ. Rd. 1 - Shinn fall over Hayden Bratz (Centerville)
Champ. Rd 2 - Kyler Sandholm (Red Oak) fall over Shinn
Cons. Rd. 1 - Shinn fall over Kasen Hansen (Nodaway Valley)
Cons. Rd. 2 - Shinn decision over Luke Cleaver (Missouri Valley)
Cons. Rd 3 - Brandon Briley (Creston) major decision over Shinn
144
Uriah Fry
2nd place
Champ. Rd 1 - Fry received a bye
Champ. Rd 2 - Fry fall over Morgun Nolte (Adair Casey/Guthrie Center)
Quarterfinal - Fry decision over Jaxon Gordon (Riverside, Oakland)
Semifinal - Fry fall over Carmine Shaw (Nodaway Valley)
1st place match - Austin Evans (Creston) fall over Fry
150
Conner Williams
Champ. Rd 1 - Williams fall over Caden Kaufman (Lenox)
Champ. Rd. 2 - Jax Jensen (Winterset fall over Williams
Cons. Rd 1 - Williams decision over Jackson Berkley (Earlham)
Cons. Rd 2 - Conlee Stark (Mt Ayr) tech fall over Williams
157
Milad Ibraheem
Champ. Rd 1 - Ibraheem received a bye
Champ. Rd 2 - Jett Rose (Riverside, Oakland) tech fall over Ibraheem
Cons. Rd 1 - Ibraheem major decision over Jackson Perdue (Red Oak)
Cons. Rd 2 - Chase England (Lenox) forfeit over Ibraheem
175
William Santa Cruz
Champ. Rd. 1 - Santa Cruz received a bye
Champ. Rd 2 - Owen Hoover (CAM) fall over Santa Cruz
Cons. Rd 1 - Gaven Hackett (Riverside, Oakland) fall over Santa Cruz
190
John Sanga
Champ. Rd. 1 - Sanga received a bye
Champ. Rd. 2 - Carson Bellamy (Winterset) fall over Sanga
Cons. Rd. 1 - Hunter Cox (Missouri Valley) fall over Sanga
215
Cole Binning
4th place
Champ. Rd. 1 - Binning received a bye
Champ. Rd. 2 - Binning major decision over Greyson Hartman (Washington)
Quarterfinal - Jaydn Cooper (Winterset) decision over Binning
Cons. Rd. 2 - Binning fall over Dillion Inman (Southwest Valley)
Cons. Rd. 3 - Binning fall over Isaac Monrroy-Nunez (Panorama)
Cons. Rd. 4 - Binning medical forfeit over Quinten Fuller (Creston)
3rd place match - Karson Downey (Clarinda) Decision over Binning