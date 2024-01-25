Indians compete in John J. Harris tournament

The Clarke Indians competed in the 69th annual John J. Harris tournament on Saturday, Jan. 20 in Corning. Overall, the team placed 14th with 55 team points. Uriah Fry medaled second in the 144 weight class, and Cole Binning came in fourth at 215.

Results

Team - 14th place, 55.0 team points

106

Angel Gomez-Perez

Champ. Rd. 1 - Gomez-Perez received a bye

Champ. Rd. 2 - Hayden Hash (Clarinda) major decision over Gomez-Perez

Cons. Rd 1. - Gomez-Perez fall over Brody Osthoff (Red Oak)

Cons. Rd. 2 - Kingston Carrigan (Riverside, Oakland) fall over Gomez-Perez

126

Brandon Sanchez Flores

Champ. Rd. 1 - Trey Goretska (Wayne) fall over Sanchez Flores

138

Alex Shinn

Champ. Rd. 1 - Shinn fall over Hayden Bratz (Centerville)

Champ. Rd 2 - Kyler Sandholm (Red Oak) fall over Shinn

Cons. Rd. 1 - Shinn fall over Kasen Hansen (Nodaway Valley)

Cons. Rd. 2 - Shinn decision over Luke Cleaver (Missouri Valley)

Cons. Rd 3 - Brandon Briley (Creston) major decision over Shinn

144

Uriah Fry

2nd place

Uriah Fry faces off against Creston’s Austin Evans in the 144 lbs finals Saturday in Corning at the 69th annual John J. Harris tournament. Evans pinned Fry with only five seconds remaining in the first period to win the title (Cheyenne Roche)

Champ. Rd 1 - Fry received a bye

Champ. Rd 2 - Fry fall over Morgun Nolte (Adair Casey/Guthrie Center)

Quarterfinal - Fry decision over Jaxon Gordon (Riverside, Oakland)

Semifinal - Fry fall over Carmine Shaw (Nodaway Valley)

1st place match - Austin Evans (Creston) fall over Fry

150

Conner Williams

Champ. Rd 1 - Williams fall over Caden Kaufman (Lenox)

Champ. Rd. 2 - Jax Jensen (Winterset fall over Williams

Cons. Rd 1 - Williams decision over Jackson Berkley (Earlham)

Cons. Rd 2 - Conlee Stark (Mt Ayr) tech fall over Williams

157

Milad Ibraheem

Champ. Rd 1 - Ibraheem received a bye

Champ. Rd 2 - Jett Rose (Riverside, Oakland) tech fall over Ibraheem

Cons. Rd 1 - Ibraheem major decision over Jackson Perdue (Red Oak)

Cons. Rd 2 - Chase England (Lenox) forfeit over Ibraheem

175

William Santa Cruz

Champ. Rd. 1 - Santa Cruz received a bye

Champ. Rd 2 - Owen Hoover (CAM) fall over Santa Cruz

Cons. Rd 1 - Gaven Hackett (Riverside, Oakland) fall over Santa Cruz

190

John Sanga

Champ. Rd. 1 - Sanga received a bye

Champ. Rd. 2 - Carson Bellamy (Winterset) fall over Sanga

Cons. Rd. 1 - Hunter Cox (Missouri Valley) fall over Sanga

215

Cole Binning

4th place

Cole Binning works on Creston’s Quinten Fuller. Binning won by medical forfeit in the fourth consolation round. (Cheyenne Roche)

Champ. Rd. 1 - Binning received a bye

Champ. Rd. 2 - Binning major decision over Greyson Hartman (Washington)

Quarterfinal - Jaydn Cooper (Winterset) decision over Binning

Cons. Rd. 2 - Binning fall over Dillion Inman (Southwest Valley)

Cons. Rd. 3 - Binning fall over Isaac Monrroy-Nunez (Panorama)

Cons. Rd. 4 - Binning medical forfeit over Quinten Fuller (Creston)

3rd place match - Karson Downey (Clarinda) Decision over Binning