Cross Country state qualifying meet

The Clarke cross country teams attended the state qualifying meet last Wednesday in Winterset, with the boys team finishing 9th with a team score of 268 points. Micah Domina finished 27 of 84 boys with a run time of 18:07.30, and Claire Jacobsen finished 29 of 71 girls with a time of 21:43.60.

Results

27. Micah Domina - 18:07.30

52. DeVante Caldwell - 19:24.80

59. Brody Feehan - 20:02.40

63. Conner Williams - 20:24.50

67. Cooper Bahls - 20:30.50

72. Alex Shinn - 21:06.20

79. Jaker Pontier - 22:27.20

Girls

29. Claire Jacobsen - 21:43.60

51. Izzy Hay - 24:06.80

69. Ellie Shinn - 28:52.20