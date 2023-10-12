Murray wins Homecoming

Despite taking the early lead after an interception, the East Union Eagles (3-4) couldn’t hold on in the second half, falling 24-14 to the Mustangs (4-4) in a district matchup.

Austin Lack scored twice in the first quarter for the Eagles, the first a 13-yard run and the second a 9-yard reception from Seth Hudson. The Murray defense would go on to shut out the Eagles through the rest of the bout.

Hudson completed 14-21 for 133 yards and the touchdown, but the Eagles were held to only 32 rushing yards.

Caden Page scored for Murray on a 1-yard run in the first quarter. A scoreless second quarter put the Eagles up 14-6 at the half.

East Union led Murray in yardage, 72 to 64, in the first quarter, but in the final three quarters, the Mustangs outdid the Eagles 196 to 93 including negative rushing yards for East Union.

“Freshman Nolan Gannon carried the load on the ground with 33 attempts for 191 yards and a touchdown,” Murray coach Shawn Oaks said. “Fullback Kendrick Mastin converted several first downs on his nine carries, including a 3-yard touchdown.”

The game ended in a safety when Titus Barber and Keegan Chew sacked Hudson in the end zone.

The Eagles are ranked fifth in 8-man District 8 while the Mustangs are fourth. Friday against Mormon Trail (1-5), Murray will look to secure its first winning season since going 8-3 during the 2013 season.

Stats

Murray 24, East Union 14

M: 6–0–8–10

EU: 14–0–0–0

PASSING (attempts–yds–interceptions)

Caden Page: 4/12 for 40 yds–1

RUSHING (carries–yds–TDs–longest)

Page: 3–-2–1–1

Kendrick Mastin: 9–31–1–3

Nolan Gannon: 31–191–1–67

Team: 43–220–3–67

RECEIVING (receptions–yds)

Mastin: 1–30

Kace Patton: 3–10

Team: 4–40

DEFENSE (total–solo–sacks–for loss)

Keegan Chew: 5.0–4–0.5–0.5

Page: 3.5–3–0–0

Mastin: 5.5–4–0–1.5

Patton: 6.0–5–0–0

Gannon: 6.0–4–0.5–0.5

Austin Peterson: 4.0–3–0.5–0.5

Drew Hiatt: 1.0–0–0–0.5

Titus Barber: 4.5–3–2.5

Team: 35.5–26–4.0–6.0

KICK RETURNS (returns–yds)

Patton: 1–17

Ayden Lamb: 1–15

PUNT RETURNS (returns–yds)

Patton: 1–9

KICKING (kickoffs–yds)

Peterson: 4–218

PUNTING (punts–yds)

Barber: 3–91

TWO-PT CONVERSIONS (attempts–pts)

Page: 1–2

Mastin: 1–2