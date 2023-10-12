Clarke volleyball week of Sept. 2

Clarke volleyball’s final home game of the regular season was Oct. 3 against Davis County, which the Lady Indians lost 3-1 in four sets.

Offensively, Ali Henry racked up 32 assists of the team’s total 33, with just one other coming from Maddy McCoy. Clarke managed 42 kills of 109 attempts, with 14 from Tory Henry and 10 from Ava Hagen. On defense, the Lady Indians had seven total blocks and 48 digs. The team saw 67 serve success of 83 attempts, and 10 aces - three from Bridgette Henry, two from Ali, and one each from Tory, Hagen, Allie Diehl, Ashlyn Crawford and Josie Moore.

The Lady Indians finished out their regular season this week at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday, and at Wayne Thursday before starting regional play at home against Clarinda (20-11 at press time) Oct. 17. The Clarke volleyball season currently stands at 19-12.

Results

Davis County 3, Clarke 1

DC: 19–25–25–26

C: 25–22–22–24

Offense

Bridgette Henry: 4 SP, 7 KLS, 1 ERR, 11 ATT

Tory Henry: 4 SP, 14 KLS, 12 ERR, 38 ATT

Maddy McCoy: 4 SP, 1 AST, 2 KLS, 6 ATT

Ali Henry: 4 SP, 32 AST, 6 KLS, 1 ERR, 15 ATT

Ava Hagen: 4 SP, 10 KLS, 3 ERR, 28 ATT

Elli Blackford: 1 SP, 1 ERR, 3 ATT

Allie Diehl: 3 SP

Ashlyn Crawford: 3 SP, 3 KLS, 1 ERR, 8 ATT

Josie Moore: 1 SP

Team: 4 SP, 33 AST, 42 KLS, 19 ERR, 109 ATT

Defense

B. Henry: 4 DIG

T. Henry: 1 SOLO, 1 AST, 2.0 BLK, 14 DIG

McCoy: 1 SOLO, 1 AST, 2.0 BLK, 10 DIG

A. Henry: 1 SOLO, 1 AST, 2.0 BLK, 7 DIG

Hagen: 1 AST, 1.0 BLK, 7 DIG

Diehl: 3 DIG

Moore: 3 DIG

Team: 3 SOLO, 4 AST, 7.0 BLK, 48 DIG

Serving

B. Henry: 3 ACE, 10 SUC, 12 ATT

T. Henry: 1 ACE, 13 SUC, 17 ATT

McCoy: 12 SUC, 16 ATT

A. Henry: 2 ACE, 11 SUC, 13 ATT

Hagen: 1 ACE, 11 SUC, 13 ATT

Diehl: 1 ACE, 4 SUC, 4 ATT

Crawford: 1 ACE, 2 SUC, 3 ATT

Moore: 1 ACE, 4 SUC, 5 ATT

Team: 10 ACE, 67 SUC, 83 ATT

Southeast Valley 2, Clarke 0

C: 17–13

SEV: 21–21

Van Meter 2, Clarke 0

C: 16–14

VM: 21–21