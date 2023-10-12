Clarke volleyball week of Sept. 2

Clarke volleyball’s final home game of the regular season was Oct. 3 against Davis County, which the Lady Indians lost 3-1 in four sets.
Offensively, Ali Henry racked up 32 assists of the team’s total 33, with just one other coming from Maddy McCoy. Clarke managed 42 kills of 109 attempts, with 14 from Tory Henry and 10 from Ava Hagen. On defense, the Lady Indians had seven total blocks and 48 digs. The team saw 67 serve success of 83 attempts, and 10 aces - three from Bridgette Henry, two from Ali, and one each from Tory, Hagen, Allie Diehl, Ashlyn Crawford and Josie Moore.
The Lady Indians finished out their regular season this week at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday, and at Wayne Thursday before starting regional play at home against Clarinda (20-11 at press time) Oct. 17. The Clarke volleyball season currently stands at 19-12.
Results
Davis County 3, Clarke 1
DC: 19–25–25–26
C: 25–22–22–24
Offense
Bridgette Henry: 4 SP, 7 KLS, 1 ERR, 11 ATT
Tory Henry: 4 SP, 14 KLS, 12 ERR, 38 ATT
Maddy McCoy: 4 SP, 1 AST, 2 KLS, 6 ATT
Ali Henry: 4 SP, 32 AST, 6 KLS, 1 ERR, 15 ATT
Ava Hagen: 4 SP, 10 KLS, 3 ERR, 28 ATT
Elli Blackford: 1 SP, 1 ERR, 3 ATT
Allie Diehl: 3 SP
Ashlyn Crawford: 3 SP, 3 KLS, 1 ERR, 8 ATT
Josie Moore: 1 SP
Team: 4 SP, 33 AST, 42 KLS, 19 ERR, 109 ATT
Defense
B. Henry: 4 DIG
T. Henry: 1 SOLO, 1 AST, 2.0 BLK, 14 DIG
McCoy: 1 SOLO, 1 AST, 2.0 BLK, 10 DIG
A. Henry: 1 SOLO, 1 AST, 2.0 BLK, 7 DIG
Hagen: 1 AST, 1.0 BLK, 7 DIG
Diehl: 3 DIG
Moore: 3 DIG
Team: 3 SOLO, 4 AST, 7.0 BLK, 48 DIG
Serving
B. Henry: 3 ACE, 10 SUC, 12 ATT
T. Henry: 1 ACE, 13 SUC, 17 ATT
McCoy: 12 SUC, 16 ATT
A. Henry: 2 ACE, 11 SUC, 13 ATT
Hagen: 1 ACE, 11 SUC, 13 ATT
Diehl: 1 ACE, 4 SUC, 4 ATT
Crawford: 1 ACE, 2 SUC, 3 ATT
Moore: 1 ACE, 4 SUC, 5 ATT
Team: 10 ACE, 67 SUC, 83 ATT
Southeast Valley 2, Clarke 0
C: 17–13
SEV: 21–21
Van Meter 2, Clarke 0
C: 16–14
VM: 21–21