Points on board too late for Murray

Murray hosted the Southeast Warren Warhawks last Friday, falling 56-39 in the contest with the bulk of their points racked up in the final quarter.

Southeast Warren put eight points on the board in just over two minutes of play, then eight more a few minutes later. Murray responded with six points on a fumble return picked up by Titus Barber with 2:20 left on the clock. Southeast Warren gained another eight about 13 seconds later on a 79-yard kickoff return to leave the score 24-6 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter saw 16 points to Southeast Warren in quick succession before Murray made it back on the board with another six of their own, this time by Nolan Gannon a five-yard run. Southeast Warren would add another 16 to end out the second quarter 56-12 with the clock set to run continuously.

The third quarter saw Southeast Warren earn no points, and six for Murray on an eight-yard run by Caden Page. Murray scored their most points in the final quarter - 21 total - two touchdowns by Gannon and one by Aldo Esteban-Cabrera with a point after and two-point conversion to end the contest 56-39. Gannon had a career high of 167 yards and three touchdowns.

The Mustangs (3-3) will face off against the Lenox Tigers (4-1) at Lenox on Friday.

Murray FB

Southeast Warren 56, Murray 39

Points by quarter

SEW: 24–32–0–0

M: 6–6–6–21

PASSING (attempts)

Keegan Chew - 1/4 for 12 yards

Caden Page - 4/14 for 60 yards

Team - 5/18 for 72 yards

RUSHING (carries-yds-TDs-longest)

Page - 7–5–1–8

Kendrick Mastin - 3–20–0–0

Kace Patton - 2–8–0–0

Nathaniel Rowe - 1–1–0–0

Aldo Esteban-Cabrera - 2–24–1–4

Nolan Gannon - 25–167–3–10

Team - 40–199–5–10

RECEIVING (receptions-yds)

Mastin - 1–12

Patton - 3–33

Ayden Lamb - 1–27

Team - 5–72

DEFENSE (total-solo-for loss)

Chew - 2.0–1–0

Mastin - 2.5–2–2.0

Patton - 3.5–2–0

Seth McMurry - 2.5–2–1.0

Esteban-Cabrera - 3.0–1–0

Gannon - 9.0–7–1.0

Austin Peterson - 2.0–1–0

Drew Hiatt - 1.5–1–0

Titus Barber - 4.0–2–2.0

Team - 38.0–19–6.0

FUMBLES (recoveries-yds-long-TD)

Mastin - 1–0–0–0

Lamb - 2–0–0–0

Barber - 1–16–16–1

Team - 4–16–16–1

KICK RETURNS (returns-yds)

Patton - 6–118

Gannon - 1–10

Team - 7–128

KICKING (kickoffs-touchbacks-yds-pt attempts-pts)

Peterson - 7–2–210–1/1–1

TWO POINT CONVERSION (attempts-pts)

Barber - 1–2