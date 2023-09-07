Clarke volleyball has winning week

Clarke volleyball found a winning week in their games against Cardinal, Centerville and Central Decatur.

Leading in offense assists for the week was Ali Henry, who had 68 assists in the set against Cardinal, 54 against Centerville and 21 against Central Decatur; Mylee Miller had 18 assists in the Central Decatur sets. Tory Henry had 29 kill attempts in the matches against Cardinal, 23 against Centerville and 12 against Central Decatur.

Defensively, Bridgette Henry and Tory Henry had double-digit digs in the Cardinal contest with 12 and 10 respectively. Josie Moore had the single double-digit dig count against Centerville with 10.

Stepping up to serve, the Lady Indians had nine ace serves against Cardinal - Tory Henry, 4; Ali Henry, 3; Maddy McCoy, 1; and Ava Hagen, 1. There were four aces against Centerville - Bridgette Henry, 2; Ali Henry, 1; and Hagen 1. The Central Decatur game featured nine aces, with two each from Ali Henry, Hagen and Dana Halsband, and Elli Blackford, Miller and Allie Diehl picked up one each.

Following the win over Centerville, head coach Kristi Dierking spoke with GoClarkeTV’s Zak Ibrahim about the teamwork during the game.

“[A] good group of girls, great leadership, we have always kind of talked about taking it a point at a time. Kinda work on groups of five…get the first five, get the next five and then the next five. And I think they settled in and went to work and controlled the momentum and got it done…we [have] some great jumpers, a lot of athletic talent and ability, and just learning to play really aggressive at the net and not letting themselves get intimidated. Our back row has stepped up to the plate and really fulfilled their responsibilities and they’re really starting to come together and gel as a team,” Dierking said.

The week’s wins bumped the Clarke Lady Indians to 5-2 coming into this week’s games against Albia on Tuesday and a home triangular against Mount Ayr and Pleasantville Thursday night.

Clarke 3, Cardinal 0

Points by set

Cl. - 25–25–25 - 0

Ca. - 16–19–22 - 0

Offense

Bridgette Henry - 3 SP, 6 AST, 1 KLS, 1 ERR, 5 ATT

Tory Henry - 3 SP, 6 AST, 16 KLS, 5 ERR, 29 ATT

Maddy McCoy - 3 SP, 7 AST, 5 KLS, 4 ERR, 17 ATT

Ali Henry - 3 SP, 68 AST, 2 KLS, 2 ERR, 11 ATT

Ava Hagen - 3 SP, 1 AST, 3 KLS, 5 ERR, 18 ATT

Elli Blackford - 2 SP, 2 KLS, 3 ATT

Dana Halsband - 1 SP, 2 AST, 1 KLS, 1 ATT

Allie Diehl - 2 SP, 1 ERR, 1 ATT

Ashlyn Crawford - 2 SP, 2 KLS, 5 ATT

Josie Moore - 1 SP, 1 AST

Team - 91 AST, 32 KLS, 18 ERR, 90 ATT, .156 EFF

Defense

B. Henry - 1 AST, 1.0 BLK, 12 DIG

T. Henry - 1 SOLO, 2 AST, 3.0 BLK, 10 DIG

McCoy - 2 AST, 2.0 BLK, 5 DIG

A. Henry - 2 AST, 2.0 BLK, 7 DIG

Hagen - 2 SOLO, 2 AST, 4.0 BLK, 7 DIG

Blackford - 4 DIG

Halsband - 1 AST, 1.0 BLK, 5 DIG

Diehl - 5 DIG

Crawford - 1 SOLO, 1 AST, 2.0 BLK

Moore - 6 DIG

Team - 4 SOLO, 11 AST, 15.0 BLK, 61 DIG

Serving

B. Henry - 10 SUC, 10 ATT

T. Henry - 4 ACE, 11 SUC, 11 ATT

McCoy - 1 ACE, 10 SUC, 10 ATT

A. Henry - 3 ACE, 20 SUC, 20 ATT

Hagen - 1 ACE, 13 SUC, 13 ATT

Blackford - 3 SUC, 3 ATT

Crawford - 4 SUC, 4 ATT

Moore - 1 SUC, 1 ATT

Team - 9 ACE, 72 SUC, 72 ATT

Clarke 2, Centerville 1

Ca. 25–12–15 - 2

Ce. 14–25–11 - 1

Offense

B. Henry - 3 SP, 8 AST, 1 KLS, 4 ERR, 5 ATT

T. Henry - 3 SP, 5 AST, 10 KLS, 13 ERR, 23 ATT

McCoy - 3 SP, 6 AST, 3 KLS, 5 ERR, 8 ATT

A. Henry - 3 SP, 54 AST, 4 KLS, 8 ERR, 12 ATT

Hagen - 3 SP, 3 AST, 4 KLS, 8 ERR, 12 ATT

Blackford - 1 SP, 1 AST, 4 ERR, 4 ATT

Diehl - 2 SP, 1 AST

Crawford - 2 SP, 1 KLS, 3 ERR, 4 ATT

Moore - 1 SP, 3 AST

Team - 3 SP, 81 AST, 22 KLS, 41 ERR, 63 ATT

Defense

B. Henry - 1 SOLO, E AST, 4.0 BLK, 8 DIG

T. Henry - 5 AST, 5.0 BLK, 8 DIG

McCoy - 3 SOLO, 4 AST, 7.0 BLK, 5 DIG

A. Henry - 3 SOLO, 3 AST, 6.0 BLK, 1 DIG

Hagen - 9 DIG

Blackford - 1 AST, 1.0 BLK, 3 DIG

Diehl - 2 DIG

Crawford - 4 SOLO, 4 AST, 8.0 BLK, 1 DIG

Moore - 10 DIG

Team - 11 SOLO, 20 AST, 31.0 BLK, 47 DIG

Serving

B. Henry - 2 ACE, 7 SUCH, 9 ATT

T. Henry - 5 SUC, 5 ATT

McCoy - 5 SUC, 6 ATT

A. Henry - 1 ACE, 10 SUC, 10 ATT

Hagen - 1 ACE, 12 SUC, 14 ATT

Blackford - 1 ATT

Crawford - 4 SUC, 4 ATT

Team - 4 ACE, 43 SUC, 19 ATT

Clarke 2, Central Decatur 0

Cl.25–25 - 2

CD 14–22 - 0

Offense

Alyssa Kent - 1 SP, 1 AST, 1 KLS, 1 ERR, 2 ATT

B. Henry - 2 SP, 2 AST, 1 KLS, 1 ERR, 2 ATT

T. Henry - 2 SP, 1 AST, 6 KLS, 6 ER, 12 ATT

Kya Thornton - 1 SP, 2 AST, 1 KLS, 3 ER, 4 ATT

McCoy - 2 SP, 2 AST, 2 KLS, 2 ATT

A. Henry - 2 SP, 21 AST, 2 KLS, 2 ATT

Hagen - 2 SP, 1 AST, 1 KLS, 2 ERR, 4 ATT

Blackford - 1 SP, 2 AST, 1 KLS, 1 ERR, 2 ATT

Halsband - 1 SP, 4 AST, 1 KLS, 1 ERR, 2 ATT

Emilee Boyd - 1 SP,2 AST, 1 KLS, 2 ERR, 3 ATT

Mylee Miller - 1 SP, 18 AST, 1 KLS, 1 ATT

Diehl - 2 SP

Crawford - 2 SP, 1 ERR, 1 ATT

Finley Cooper - 1 SP, 1 AST

Moore - 1 SP, 2 AST

Team - 2 SP, 59 AST, 18 KLS, 18 ERR, 37 ATT

Defense

Kent - 1 DIG

B. Henry - 1 AST, 1 DIG

T. Henry - 1 SOLO, 2 AST, 8 DIG

Thornton - 1 DIG

McCoy - 1 SOLO, 1 AST, 5 DIG

A. Henry - 1 AST, 2 DIG

Hagen - 2 DIG

Blackford - 1 AST, 1 DIG

Halsband - 3 DIG

Boyd - 1 DIG

Miller - 1 DIG

Diehl - 1 DIG

Crawford - 1 AST

Cooper - 1 DIG

Moore - 3 DIG

Team - 2 SOLO, 7 AST, 9.0 BLK, 31 DIG

Serving

Kent - 2 SUC, 3 ATT

B. Henry - 4 SUC, 4 ATT

T. Henry - 2 UC, 2 ATT

Thornton - 2 SUC, 2 ATT

McCoy - 2 SUC, 2 ATT

A. Henry - 2 ACE, 7 SUC, 7 ATT

Hagen - 2 ACE, 4 SUC, 7 ATT

Blackford - 1 ACE, 2 SUC, 3 ATT

Halsband - 2 ACE, 5 SUC, 8 ATT

Boyd - 1 ATT

Miller - 1 ACE, 4 SUC, 4 ATT

Diehl - 1 ACE, 2 SUC, 3 ATT

Team - 9 ACE, 36 SUC, 46 ATT