Clarke volleyball has winning week

Clarke volleyball found a winning week in their games against Cardinal, Centerville and Central Decatur.
Leading in offense assists for the week was Ali Henry, who had 68 assists in the set against Cardinal, 54 against Centerville and 21 against Central Decatur; Mylee Miller had 18 assists in the Central Decatur sets. Tory Henry had 29 kill attempts in the matches against Cardinal, 23 against Centerville and 12 against Central Decatur.
Defensively, Bridgette Henry and Tory Henry had double-digit digs in the Cardinal contest with 12 and 10 respectively. Josie Moore had the single double-digit dig count against Centerville with 10.
Stepping up to serve, the Lady Indians had nine ace serves against Cardinal - Tory Henry, 4; Ali Henry, 3; Maddy McCoy, 1; and Ava Hagen, 1. There were four aces against Centerville - Bridgette Henry, 2; Ali Henry, 1; and Hagen 1. The Central Decatur game featured nine aces, with two each from Ali Henry, Hagen and Dana Halsband, and Elli Blackford, Miller and Allie Diehl picked up one each.
Following the win over Centerville, head coach Kristi Dierking spoke with GoClarkeTV’s Zak Ibrahim about the teamwork during the game.
“[A] good group of girls, great leadership, we have always kind of talked about taking it a point at a time. Kinda work on groups of five…get the first five, get the next five and then the next five. And I think they settled in and went to work and controlled the momentum and got it done…we [have] some great jumpers, a lot of athletic talent and ability, and just learning to play really aggressive at the net and not letting themselves get intimidated. Our back row has stepped up to the plate and really fulfilled their responsibilities and they’re really starting to come together and gel as a team,” Dierking said.
The week’s wins bumped the Clarke Lady Indians to 5-2 coming into this week’s games against Albia on Tuesday and a home triangular against Mount Ayr and Pleasantville Thursday night.
Clarke 3, Cardinal 0
Points by set
Cl. - 25–25–25 - 0
Ca. - 16–19–22 - 0
Offense
Bridgette Henry - 3 SP, 6 AST, 1 KLS, 1 ERR, 5 ATT
Tory Henry - 3 SP, 6 AST, 16 KLS, 5 ERR, 29 ATT
Maddy McCoy - 3 SP, 7 AST, 5 KLS, 4 ERR, 17 ATT
Ali Henry - 3 SP, 68 AST, 2 KLS, 2 ERR, 11 ATT
Ava Hagen - 3 SP, 1 AST, 3 KLS, 5 ERR, 18 ATT
Elli Blackford - 2 SP, 2 KLS, 3 ATT
Dana Halsband - 1 SP, 2 AST, 1 KLS, 1 ATT
Allie Diehl - 2 SP, 1 ERR, 1 ATT
Ashlyn Crawford - 2 SP, 2 KLS, 5 ATT
Josie Moore - 1 SP, 1 AST
Team - 91 AST, 32 KLS, 18 ERR, 90 ATT, .156 EFF
Defense
B. Henry - 1 AST, 1.0 BLK, 12 DIG
T. Henry - 1 SOLO, 2 AST, 3.0 BLK, 10 DIG
McCoy - 2 AST, 2.0 BLK, 5 DIG
A. Henry - 2 AST, 2.0 BLK, 7 DIG
Hagen - 2 SOLO, 2 AST, 4.0 BLK, 7 DIG
Blackford - 4 DIG
Halsband - 1 AST, 1.0 BLK, 5 DIG
Diehl - 5 DIG
Crawford - 1 SOLO, 1 AST, 2.0 BLK
Moore - 6 DIG
Team - 4 SOLO, 11 AST, 15.0 BLK, 61 DIG
Serving
B. Henry - 10 SUC, 10 ATT
T. Henry - 4 ACE, 11 SUC, 11 ATT
McCoy - 1 ACE, 10 SUC, 10 ATT
A. Henry - 3 ACE, 20 SUC, 20 ATT
Hagen - 1 ACE, 13 SUC, 13 ATT
Blackford - 3 SUC, 3 ATT
Crawford - 4 SUC, 4 ATT
Moore - 1 SUC, 1 ATT
Team - 9 ACE, 72 SUC, 72 ATT
Clarke 2, Centerville 1
Ca. 25–12–15 - 2
Ce. 14–25–11 - 1
Offense
B. Henry - 3 SP, 8 AST, 1 KLS, 4 ERR, 5 ATT
T. Henry - 3 SP, 5 AST, 10 KLS, 13 ERR, 23 ATT
McCoy - 3 SP, 6 AST, 3 KLS, 5 ERR, 8 ATT
A. Henry - 3 SP, 54 AST, 4 KLS, 8 ERR, 12 ATT
Hagen - 3 SP, 3 AST, 4 KLS, 8 ERR, 12 ATT
Blackford - 1 SP, 1 AST, 4 ERR, 4 ATT
Diehl - 2 SP, 1 AST
Crawford - 2 SP, 1 KLS, 3 ERR, 4 ATT
Moore - 1 SP, 3 AST
Team - 3 SP, 81 AST, 22 KLS, 41 ERR, 63 ATT
Defense
B. Henry - 1 SOLO, E AST, 4.0 BLK, 8 DIG
T. Henry - 5 AST, 5.0 BLK, 8 DIG
McCoy - 3 SOLO, 4 AST, 7.0 BLK, 5 DIG
A. Henry - 3 SOLO, 3 AST, 6.0 BLK, 1 DIG
Hagen - 9 DIG
Blackford - 1 AST, 1.0 BLK, 3 DIG
Diehl - 2 DIG
Crawford - 4 SOLO, 4 AST, 8.0 BLK, 1 DIG
Moore - 10 DIG
Team - 11 SOLO, 20 AST, 31.0 BLK, 47 DIG
Serving
B. Henry - 2 ACE, 7 SUCH, 9 ATT
T. Henry - 5 SUC, 5 ATT
McCoy - 5 SUC, 6 ATT
A. Henry - 1 ACE, 10 SUC, 10 ATT
Hagen - 1 ACE, 12 SUC, 14 ATT
Blackford - 1 ATT
Crawford - 4 SUC, 4 ATT
Team - 4 ACE, 43 SUC, 19 ATT
Clarke 2, Central Decatur 0
Cl.25–25 - 2
CD 14–22 - 0
Offense
Alyssa Kent - 1 SP, 1 AST, 1 KLS, 1 ERR, 2 ATT
B. Henry - 2 SP, 2 AST, 1 KLS, 1 ERR, 2 ATT
T. Henry - 2 SP, 1 AST, 6 KLS, 6 ER, 12 ATT
Kya Thornton - 1 SP, 2 AST, 1 KLS, 3 ER, 4 ATT
McCoy - 2 SP, 2 AST, 2 KLS, 2 ATT
A. Henry - 2 SP, 21 AST, 2 KLS, 2 ATT
Hagen - 2 SP, 1 AST, 1 KLS, 2 ERR, 4 ATT
Blackford - 1 SP, 2 AST, 1 KLS, 1 ERR, 2 ATT
Halsband - 1 SP, 4 AST, 1 KLS, 1 ERR, 2 ATT
Emilee Boyd - 1 SP,2 AST, 1 KLS, 2 ERR, 3 ATT
Mylee Miller - 1 SP, 18 AST, 1 KLS, 1 ATT
Diehl - 2 SP
Crawford - 2 SP, 1 ERR, 1 ATT
Finley Cooper - 1 SP, 1 AST
Moore - 1 SP, 2 AST
Team - 2 SP, 59 AST, 18 KLS, 18 ERR, 37 ATT
Defense
Kent - 1 DIG
B. Henry - 1 AST, 1 DIG
T. Henry - 1 SOLO, 2 AST, 8 DIG
Thornton - 1 DIG
McCoy - 1 SOLO, 1 AST, 5 DIG
A. Henry - 1 AST, 2 DIG
Hagen - 2 DIG
Blackford - 1 AST, 1 DIG
Halsband - 3 DIG
Boyd - 1 DIG
Miller - 1 DIG
Diehl - 1 DIG
Crawford - 1 AST
Cooper - 1 DIG
Moore - 3 DIG
Team - 2 SOLO, 7 AST, 9.0 BLK, 31 DIG
Serving
Kent - 2 SUC, 3 ATT
B. Henry - 4 SUC, 4 ATT
T. Henry - 2 UC, 2 ATT
Thornton - 2 SUC, 2 ATT
McCoy - 2 SUC, 2 ATT
A. Henry - 2 ACE, 7 SUC, 7 ATT
Hagen - 2 ACE, 4 SUC, 7 ATT
Blackford - 1 ACE, 2 SUC, 3 ATT
Halsband - 2 ACE, 5 SUC, 8 ATT
Boyd - 1 ATT
Miller - 1 ACE, 4 SUC, 4 ATT
Diehl - 1 ACE, 2 SUC, 3 ATT
Team - 9 ACE, 36 SUC, 46 ATT