Bulldogs take down Mustangs

The Murray Mustangs went up against the Bedford Bulldogs at home last Friday, falling 71-20 in the contest, with the Bulldogs pulling ahead 42-12 going into halftime.

Quarterback Caden Page went 11 for 21 pass attempts for a total of 147 yards that included one, one-yard run for a touchdown and one interception against Bedford’s Conner Nally’s two complete passes on eight for just 51 yards, also including one touchdown and an interception. Murray had 37 rushing attempts for 44 yards, with Bedford having 41 rushing attempts for 447 yards.

Page’s touchdown came with 1:10 left on the clock in the second quarter, with Nolan Gannon having gotten the first six points in the first quarter. A nine-yard pass to Ayden Lamb in the fourth quarter brought Murray to 18 points, and a two-point conversion attempt from Page to Kace Patton brought Murray’s total for the game to 20.

On defense, Murray had 43 total tackles, with 29 solo tackles and 2 tackles for loss. Gannon led in tackling with nine total and seven solo, followed by Page’s seven total and five solos and Titus Barber’s five total and three solo.

The Mustang coaching staff said they were proud of how their team competed against Bedford, who have 29 upperclassmen with experience and will be battling for the district title.

“We still have areas we can improve. Our upperclassmen are helping bring our young guys along. We look for better execution in our run game over the next couple of weeks to complement our passing game.”

Murray will host Twin Cedars (0-3) Friday for Senior Night starting at 7 p.m.

Game stats

Points by quarter

M - 6–6–0–8 - 20

B - 22–20–14–15 - 71

PASSING (passes-attempts-touchdowns-interceptions)

Caden Page - 11–21–1–1 for 147 yds

RUSHING (carries-yds-touchdowns-longest for touchdown)

Keegan Chew - 1–1–0–0

Page - 15–12–1–1

Kendrick Mastin - 6–3–0–0

Kace Patton - 5–14–0–0

Keaton Brammer - 1– -1–0–0

Aldo Esteban-Cabrera - 2–5–0–0

Nolan Gannon - 6–10–1–3

Titus Barber - 1–0–0–0

Team - 37 CAR, 44 YDS, 2 TDS, 3 LONG

RECEIVING (receptions-yds-touchdowns-longest reception for TD)

Patton - 7–89

Ayden Lamb - 2–17–1–9

Gannon - 2–41

Team - 11 REC, 147 YDS, 1 TD, 9 LONG

DEFENSE (total tackles-solo-tackles for loss)

Chew - 3.0–2

Page - 7.0–5

Mastin - 3.0–2

Patton - 5.0–4

Seth McMurry - 1.0–1

Brammer - 0.5

Lamb - 3.0–2

Esteban-Cabrera - 0.5

Jacob Keller - 1.0–1

Gannon - 9.0–7–1.0

Grady Mongar - 0.5

Austin Peterson - 2.0

Drew Hiatt - 2.5–2–1.0

Barber - 5.0–3Team - 43.0 TOT, 29 SOLO, 2.0 TFL

KICK RETURNS (kick returns-yds)

Chew - 1–6

Patton - 1–61

Team - 2 returns, 67 yds

KICKING (kickoffs-touchbacks-yds)

Peterson - 3–2–140

PUNTING (punts-yds)

Barber - 6–169

TWO POINT CONVERSIONS (attempts-pts)

Patton - 1–2

INTERCEPTIONS (interception-yds)

Page - 1