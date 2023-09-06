Clarke volleyball season underway

Clarke volleyball started their season with their varsity volleyball tournament last Saturday, Aug. 26. They played against Des Moines Lincoln, Saydel, East Union and Ballard, winning their games against Saydel and East Union. Contests this week were against Cardinal on Tuesday, and at Centerville against Centerville and Central Decatur on Thursday.
Results
Des Moines Lincoln 2, Clarke 1
Offense
Bridgette Henry - 3 SP, 3 KLS
Tory Henry - 3 SP, 7 KLS
Maddy McCoy - 3 SP, 3 KLS
Ali Henry - 3 SP, 69 AST
Ava Hagen - 3 SP, 3 KLS
Serving
T. Henry - 2 SUC, 3 ATT
McCoy -5 SUC, 2.0 ATT
A. Henry - 7 SUC, 7 ATT
Hagen - 8 SUC, 9 ATT
Clarke 2, Saydel 0
Individual stats not available at press time.
Clarke 2, East Union 0
Individual stats not available at press time.
Ballard 2, Clarke 0
Individual stats not available at press time.