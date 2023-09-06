Clarke volleyball season underway

Clarke volleyball started their season with their varsity volleyball tournament last Saturday, Aug. 26. They played against Des Moines Lincoln, Saydel, East Union and Ballard, winning their games against Saydel and East Union. Contests this week were against Cardinal on Tuesday, and at Centerville against Centerville and Central Decatur on Thursday.

Results

Des Moines Lincoln 2, Clarke 1

Offense

Bridgette Henry - 3 SP, 3 KLS

Tory Henry - 3 SP, 7 KLS

Maddy McCoy - 3 SP, 3 KLS

Ali Henry - 3 SP, 69 AST

Ava Hagen - 3 SP, 3 KLS

Serving

T. Henry - 2 SUC, 3 ATT

McCoy -5 SUC, 2.0 ATT

A. Henry - 7 SUC, 7 ATT

Hagen - 8 SUC, 9 ATT

Clarke 2, Saydel 0

Individual stats not available at press time.

Clarke 2, East Union 0

Individual stats not available at press time.

Ballard 2, Clarke 0

Individual stats not available at press time.