April 16, 2026 accident reports

Three citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident March 23 at 1706 Jefferys Drive.

According to an Osceola Police report, Dave Kitner, of Murray, was coming off of Warren Avenue in a 2008 Nissan Rogue and pulled into the Casey’s parking lot. In doing so, he drove straight into a legally parked 2002 GMC Envoy. This pushed the GMC into the building, pushing the brick wall in a little and knocking product off of shelves on the inside. Kitner told officers he had just gotten off of work and closed his eyes before hitting the GMC.

Both Kitner and the other driver were cited for not having insurance. Kitner was additionally cited for an open container, but was confirmed to not have been drinking during the accident.

Damages are estimated at $6,000 and disabling to both vehicles, and $5,000 to the building owned by Casey’s General store.

-----

Minor damages were reported following an accident March 25 at 100 W. McLane St.

According to an Osceola Police report, Delwyn Fingal of Isanti, Minnesota, was driving a 2016 Ford F350 pulling a camper. As Fingal went to drive around a legally parked 2015 Chevrolet Silverado parked at the gas pumps, he turned too sharp and hit the truck with his camper.

Damages are estimated at $5,000 and minor to both vehicles.

-----

No citations were issued March 26 at the intersection of Highways 34 and 69.

According to an Osceola Police report, Angela Centeno de Chicas of Port Arthur, Texas, was traveling eastbound on Highway 34 in a 2012 Mazda MZ6. At the stoplight of Highways 34 and 69, she was rear-ended by a 2012 Nissan Sentra driven by Yasmel Reina Oduardo of Pella.

Centeno de Chicas, who was pregnant, was transported to Clarke County Hospital to be evaluated. Damages are estimated at $3,000 and functional to the Mazda and $5,000 and severe to the Nissan.

-----

No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident March 31 at 2010 W. Clay St.

According to an Osceola Police report, Endaliacachew Berhane of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, entered the Pilot truck parking lot in a 2020 International and began traveling south. As he started to set up his truck to back into a spot, he got too close to a legally parked 2025 Freightliner, swiping the front of the tractor and causing damage.

Damages are estimated at $1,500 and minor to the International and $2,500 and minor to the Freightliner.