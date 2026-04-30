April 16, 2026 police reports

Fernando Y. Romo Rios, of Osceola, was taken into custody March 26 at 1811 Primrose Lane for public intoxication.

According to an Osceola Police report, officers responded to the call of a male trying to make entry into a house where officers located the man, identified as Romo Rios. He submitted to a preliminary breath test which resulted in a .232 BAC.

Romo Rios was transported to the Clarke County Jail where he was released on his own recognizance March 26.

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A juvenile was referred to juvenile services March 25 after assault - intended to cause pain/injury was reported at 803 One Tribe Drive.

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A juvenile was referred to juvenile services March 25 after assault - intended to cause pain/injury, was reported at 803 One Tribe Drive.

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Hoss F. McKay and Kimberly A. McKay, both of Creston, were taken into custody March 29 at 777 Casino Drive for violation of a no contact order and interference with official acts.

According to an Osceola Police report, officers were investigating a violation of a no-contact order and found the two parties near the restaurant of Lakeside Hotel Casino. One of the party told the other not to speak to officers, but later identified themselves by a different name and with a different age.

Both were transported to Clarke County Jail and released on their own recognizances March 30.

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Theft from vehicle and vandalism was reported March 30 at 2070 W. McLane St.

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Jacqueline Chavarria-Gonzalez, of Oscoela, was taken into custody March 29 at 116 E. Webster St. for driving while barred.

According to an Osceola Police report, officers ran a license plate with expired registration that was registered to Chavarria-Gonzalez, who was found to have a barred Iowa driver’s license.

Chavarria-Gonzalez was transported to the Clarke County Jail and released March 29 on $2,000 bond.