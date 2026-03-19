March 5, 2026 police reports

Amanda Roberts, of Humeston, was taken into custody Feb. 12 at 2400 College Drive on the charge of domestic abuse assault - first offense.

According to an Osceola Police report, Roberts got into a physical altercation with a victim causing damage to their face, which was reported by witnesses.

Roberts was transported to the Clarke County Jail where she was released on her own recognizance Feb. 13.

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A minor was referred to juvenile authorities Feb. 12 for third-degree harassment.

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Colton W. Schneiders, of Woodburn, was taken into custody Feb. 13 at 1213 E. Jefferson St. on a warrant.

According to an Osceola Police report, Schneiders violated the terms of his probation, resulting in a warrant for his arrest.

Schneiders was transported to the Clarke County Jail and held without bond pending an appearance in district court.

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Burglary/breaking and entering was reported Feb. 10 at 216 E. Clay St.

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James Wilson, of Oscoela, was taken into custody Feb. 14 in the 300 block of South Delaware Street on the charges of driving while barred and failure to install ignition interlock device.

According to an Osceola Police report, Wilson was observed exiting a parked vehicle and is known to have a barred Iowa’s driver’s license. A traffic stop was initiated to confirm the status of Wilson’s license, which revealed he had nine withdrawals in effect, the requirement of an ignition interlock device and SR22 insurance that was not on file.

Wilson was transported to Clarke County Jail and released Feb. 14 after posting $2,300 surety bond.

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Wyatt Rumley, of Humeston, was taken into custody Feb. 16 at 1220 Jeffreys Drive on the charges of public intoxication, assault on persons in certain occupations - bodily injury, interference with official acts - bodily injury and fifth-degree criminal mischief.

According to an Osceola Police report, officers responded to a report of a disorderly male entering the kitchen at McDonald’s. There, they located Rumley and noted a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Rumley and as well as an unsteady walk. When asked if he had been drinking, Rumley confirmed he had. He was placed in the rear of a patrol car, at which point he began to hit the prisoner compartment and door.

Two officers attempted to place Rumley in handcuffs but he refused to comply. A third officer arrived to assist as Rumley was placed on his stomach in the parking lot. Officers were able to place Rumley in handcuffs using two pairs of cuffs and put him back in the car. During the ensuing altercation, one of the officers sustained an injury to his leg. McDonald’s further trespassed Rumley indefinitely.

Rumley was transported to the Clarke County Jail where he was released on $10,600 cash bond Feb. 17.

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A minor was referred to juvenile authorities Feb. 17 for second-degree harassment.

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Wilfredo Hernandez Rodriguez, of Osceola, was taken into custody Feb. 17 at 424 W. Jefferson St. on two charges of willful injury causing bodily harm.

According to an Osceola Police report, Hernandez Rodriguez struck a victim in the back with a wooden baseball bat following an argument resulting in bodily injury. A second victim was hit in the side of the head with the baseball bat by Hernandez Rodriguez when they stepped in to help the first victim.

Hernandez Rodriguez was transported to Clarke County Jail and released Feb. 19 on $10,000 cash bond.

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Theft was reported at 218 County Club Drive on Feb. 10.

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Finesse Stinson, of Waterloo, was taken into custody Feb. 20 at the intersection of North Main Street and Townline Road on a Black Hawk County warrant.

According to court documents, on Nov. 12, 2025, Stinson was found to be in violation of a no-contact order issued Nov. 2, 2025, during a traffic stop in Waterloo. When she failed to appear for a court hearing Jan. 26, a warrant for her arrest was issued.

Stinson was transported to Black Hawk County by Clarke County authorities and released on $100 cash bond Feb. 20.

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Johnelle Keller, of Waterloo, was taken into custody Feb. 20 at 220 Townline Road on the charge of violation of a no-contact order.

According to an Osceola Police report, during a traffic stop Keller was found to have a valid no-contact order with a passenger through Black Hawk County.

Keller, who was already at the jail, was released Feb. 20 after posting $30 cash bond.

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Joseph VanBuren, of Osceola, was taken into custody Feb. 21 in the 100 block of West McLane Street on a Pottawattamie County warrant for violation of preliminary parole.

VanBuren was transported from the Clarke County Jail to the Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs Feb. 23, where he was held pending a court appearance.