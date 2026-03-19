March 5, 2026 accident reports

No citations were issued following an accident Feb. 14 at the intersection of South Ridge Road and Highway 34.

According to an Osceola Police report, Lisvan Izquierdo Rey of Osceola was turning left onto South Ridge Road from Highway 34 in a 2010 Hyundai Elantra. At the same time, Donald Doty of Woodburn was traveling east on Highway 34 in a 2012 GMC Sierra. Izquierdo Rey failed to yield to Doty as he turned in front of him.

Damages are estimated at $5,000 and severe to both vehicles, and $1,000 to a parking sign owned by the State of Iowa.

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No citations were issued following a semi accident Feb. 15 at 2010 W. Clay St.

According to an Osceola Police report, the driver of a 2024 Freightliner Cascada was asleep in the bunk of her truck when she felt it shake. Abdi Ali of Saint Cloud, Minnesota, had been backing a 2023 Volvo semi when the rear tandem of the tractor struck the passenger side front oil bath hub of the Freightliner.

Damages are estimated at $750 to the Freightliner, $200 to the Volvo and minor to both.

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No injuries were reported following a single-vehicle accident Feb. 19 on Highway 69 North.

According to an Osceola Police report, Hector Carreon Martinez of Osceola was traveling north on Highway 69 in a 2011 Ford F150 when he attempted to negotiate a left-hand turn while going downhill. Due to snow-covered roads, Carreon Martinez lost control and slid into the east ditch where the truck came to rest with the driver’s side against a row of trees and fence line.

Damages are estimated at $3,500 and functional to the truck.

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One driver was issued two citations following a two-vehicle accident Feb. 20 on Highway 34.

According to an Osceola Police report, Steven Staggs of Osceola had turned left onto Highway 34 in a 2019 Dodge Charger to travel westbound. Staggs stated he did not see or anticipate a 2005 Dodge Durango driven by Alejandro Davis of Osceola pulling out of a parking lot across the street. Davis stated he looked both ways before pulling out of the parking lot to head east on Highway 34 and did not see Staggs, as he collided with him. This caused front-end damage and passenger side damage to both doors of Davis’ vehicle while Staggs had front-end damage.

Damages are estimated at $2,000 to the Charger, $1,000 to the Durango and minor to both. Davis was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability - accident and driving with a suspended, denied, revoked or canceled license.

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No injuries were reported following an accident Feb. 22 on Highway 34.

According to an Osceola Police report, Quade Garner of Truro was headed east on Highway 34 in a 2018 Jeep Wrangler as a 2013 Ford Escape driven by Ramona Cunningham of Norwalk turned across Highway 34 to Interstate 35. As Cunningham did so, she ran into the driver’s side of Garner’s vehicle.

Damages are estimated at $1,000 and minor to the Jeep and $5,000 and functional to the Ford.