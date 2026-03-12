Feb. 26, 2026 accident reports

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident Feb. 4 on Warren Ave.

According to an Osceola Police report, Marlin Leonard of Lamoni was traveling north on Warren Avenue in a 2015 Chrysler 2LM when a 2019 Chevrolet Trax driven by Yarioska Rondon Cama of Creston pulled out of the parking lot of Osceola Foods, striking Leonard’s vehicle.

Damages are estimated at $2,500 and minor to both vehicles.

–––––

Little information is known following a hit-and-run Feb. 4 at 2010 W. Clay St.

According to an Osceola Police report, the driver of a legally parked 2025 Kenworth semi was asleep in the bunk of his car when the driver of an unknown make and model of semi pulled into the parking stall next to him. In doing so, the other driver turned short and ripped the cattle guard off the front of the Kenworth; the driver then left the scene.

Damages are estimated at $3,500 and functional to the Kenworth.