Oct. 2, 2025 accident reports

A hit-and-run on Sept. 16 resulted in minor damages.

According to an Osceola Police report, a 2016 Ford Explorer was legally parked and unoccupied in the Clarke High School parking lot, 802 One Tribe Drive, at around 8:30 a.m. About three hours later, it was notice that someone had hit the front of the Ford causing some cracks on the bumper and the license plate to fall off.

Damage is estimated at $1,000. No information is known about the second vehicle.

–––––

A vehicle in a blind spot resulted in an accident Sept. 17 in the 100 block of E. McLane St.

According to an Osceola Police report, Gabrielle Hall, Chariton, was traveling west on Highway 34. in a 2023 Hyundai Tucson. Hall was in the lefthand turn lane behind a semi waiting for the light at the intersection of Highways 34 and 69 when the semi began rolling backwards and truck her vehicle. The semi then drove off.

Hall gave officers the semi’s trailer plate information, which officers used to locate Cole McCann of Osceola. McCann advised officers that he was unaware he had hit someone. He said that he was waiting at the light in a 2010 Freightliner when another semi was trying to make a righthand turn into the 100 block of E. McLane/Highway 34. McCann said backed up to give the semi more room, and had not seen anyone in his mirrors before backing.

No damages were reported to the Freightliner while the Hyundai’s damages are estimated at $3,000 and minor.

–––––

$20,000 in damages were reported after a two-vehicle accident on Highway 34 on Sept. 17.

According to an Osceola Police report, Carol Todd of Chariton had just exited Interstate 35 southbound in a 2019 Chrysler 300. She had stopped at the stop sign at the end of the exit ramp onto Highway 34 with the intention to turn left to go west on the highway. Todd said she observed a semi in the right land traveling east, but did not see a 2017 Toyota Rav driven by Madison Sandel of Waukee in the left lane. As Todd pulled into the intersection, she struck Sandel.

Sandel reported that she was traveling east in the left lane, and that there was a semi with its turn signal to turn south onto Interstate 35. She saw Todd enter the intersection as she approached, but was unable to stop in time to avoid the collision. As a result, all of her airbags were deployed.

Todd was examined by EMS at the scene but declined medical transport. She was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway. Damage is estimated at $10,000 for both vehicles.