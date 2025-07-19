June 19, 2025 accident reports

No injuries were reported following an accident May 30 at the intersection of Highway 34 and Interstate 35 south ramp.

According to an Osceola police report, Jeffrey Stowers, Murray, was traveling eastbound on Highway 34 in a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee. A 2022 Ram 1500 driven by Cameron Millslagle, Creston, was stopped at the Interstate 35 southbound ramp and began to move forward before the roadway was clear. As Stowers drove by Millslagle, Millslagle moved forward into the roadway and ran into Stowers; Stowers had no way to avoid the collision.

Damage is estimated at $2,000 and minor to the Ram and $3,000 and minor to the Jeep.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident in the Pilot truck parking lot, 2010 W. Clay St., on June 1.

According to an Osceola police report, Stanley Galabe, Maple Grove, Minnesota, was attempting to pull out of a parking stall in a 2023 Volvo semi. As he did so, the rear of his trailer stuck the side of a legally parked and unoccupied 2022 Freightliner.

Damage is estimated at $1,000 and minor to the Volvo and $3,000 and functional to the Freightliner.

–––––

Minor damages were reported following a semi accident June 3 in the Pilot truck parking lot, 2010 W. Clay St.

According to an Osceola police report, the driver of a legally parked 2025 Kenworth was asleep in his sleeper cab when a 2024 Ford F350 driven by Ubaldo Diaz of Rio Grande City, Texas, was attempting to back his truck and trailer into a spot next to the semi. As Diaz pulled forward and began to back into a spot across from the Kenworth, his trailer collided with the front right bumper and fender of the Kenworth.

No damages were estimated to the Ford and trailer while $4,000 and minor damages were estimated to the Kenworth.

–––––

One warning was given following a two-vehicle accident June 4.

According to an Osceola police report, Henry Yoder, Osceola, was heading north in the 300 block of South Park Street in a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu. At the same time, a 2011 Dodge Avenger driven by Sophia Quinonez of Osceola was headed east in the 100 block of East Cass Street.

Quinonez had stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Park and Cass Street and thought that it was a four-way stop. She pulled into the intersection, striking the driver’s side of Yoder’s vehicle.

Damage is estimated at $2,500 and minor to the Chevrolet and $2,000 and minor to the Dodge.

Quinonez was issued a written warning for failure to yield while entering traffic. Neither driver complained of any pain or injury.