June 12, 2025 police reports

Francisco Ruiz, Osceola, was arrested May 27 at 316 S. Delaware St. for operating while under the influences - second offense. Ruiz was released on $2,000 bond May 28.

–––––

Theft from building and residential vandalism was reported at 317 S. Fillmore St. on May 27.

–––––

Adam Schrodt, Osceola, was arrested May 27 at 922 Blakes Lane on two counts of forgery and two counts of third degree theft. According to court documents, on May 12, Schrodt wrote a check to himself in the amount of $200 from a checking account that was not his, and forged the check owner’s signature; he deposited this check into his personal bank account.

On May 19, Schrodt wrote a check to Tractor Supply Company in Creston for $668.72, using a check from someone else’s account and forging their signature.

While in jail, Schrodt was charged with another count of third degree theft. During a search of his residence, officers found a check written to Salford Group, Inc. from Huestis Farm Supply in the amount of $196.18; Schrodt did not have permission to possess the check.

–––––

Kristine Blackford, Lacona, was arrested May 28 at 23752 Highway 69, New Virginia, on a Clarke County warrant.

According to an Osceola Police report, on July 17, 2024, Blackford was brought to the Osceola Police Station after being stopped for suspicious driving behavior. Blackford consented to providing a urine specimen, which last came back July 17 with a positive screen for opiates and amphetamines. She was asked on July 21 to return to the law enforcement center to process paperwork and be charged with operating while under the influence, but did not cooperate. An arrest warrant was then filed July 23 for OWI - first offense.

Bond was posted May 28 in the amount of $1,000 and released on promise to appear.***

–––––

Jaquelin Acosta Jauregui, Osceola, was arrested at 231 E. McKinley St. on May 29 for domestic abuse - first offense. According to an Osceola Police report, Acosta Jauregui and the victim were arguing over the use of a vehicle when she hit the victim on the forehead with her hand, leaving a red mark.

–––––

Edgar Garcia Flores, Osceola, was arrested May 31 at 921 Roosevelt St. on a Polk County warrant for operating under the influence of a controlled substance. A bond of $1,000 was posted May 31.

–––––

Shoplifting was reported June 1 at 216 S. Main St.

–––––

Adrienne Gray, Osceola was arrested in the 400 block of South Fillmore Street on June 1 for driving with a denied, suspended, canceled or revoked license. Bond was posted June 3 for $300.

–––––

Flint McAbee, Iowa Falls, was arrested June 2 at 215 N. Main St. on two counts of a controlled substance violation and failure to affix drug tax stamp.

According to an Osceola Police report, McAbee was found to be in possession of approximately 2.035 pounds (923.5 grams) of marijuana, and approximately 20 grams of edible form Psilocybin Mushrooms.