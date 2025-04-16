March 6 police reports

Tanya Abarr, Shawnee, Kansas, was arrested on Feb. 23 at 777 Casino Drive for possession of a controlled substance - third or subsequent offense. Bond was posted on Feb. 24.
Timothy Wood, Osceola, was arrested on Feb. 22 at the intersection of North Clarke and West Webster streets for driving with a suspended, canceled or revoked license. Bond was posted on Feb. 25.
Jennie Redding, Woodburn, was arrested on Feb. 26 in the 200-block of N. Clarke St. for driving with a suspended, canceled or revoked license.
Theft from building was reported on Feb. 20 at 2400 College Drive.
Derek Fowler, Osceola, was arrested on Feb. 18 at 108 N. Adams St. for driving while barred. Bond was posted on Feb. 20.