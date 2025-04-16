March 6 accident reports

Major damage was reported to two vehicles following an accident on Feb. 22 on Highway 34.

According to an Osceola police report, John Seuntjens, Mapleton, was traveling westbound on Highway 34 in a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado and pulling a small utility trailer with an ATV on it. Seuntjens was attempting to go north on Interstate 35, but missed the northbound ramp. As he was passing the southbound ramp, Seuntjens attempted to make a U-turn to go back east on Highway 34 to the northbound ramp. Seuntjens was in the lane on the far north, right hand lane.

At the same time, a 2018 Ford F150 driven by Lonnie Stone of Woodburn was also headed westbound, and was in the passing lane attempting to go around Seuntjens. Seuntjens did not see Stone, and began his turn, running into Stone.

Damage is estimated at $10,000 to both vehicles. Damage to the Chevrolet was listed as disabling, and damage to the Ford listed as functional.

-----

No citations were issued following an accident on Feb. 24 on North Park Street.

According to an Osceola police report, Aretzy Herrera, Osceola, was traveling southbound on Park Street, approaching the intersection of Park and Washington streets; there is a stop sign at this intersection for traffic traveling on Washington Street. At the same time, Shardae Nelsen, Osceola, was stopped at the stop sign. As Herrera approached the intersection, she began to slow down, believing it to be a four-way stop. When she saw it wasn’t, she proceeded through. By slowing down Nelsen though Herrera intended to stop, so she began to proceed forward. This caused the two to collide, causing damage to the front bumper area of Hererra’s vehicle and the right side doors of Nelsen’s.

Damage is estimated at $7,000 to the Honda and $3,000 to the GMC. Functional damage was reported to the Honda and minimal damage to the Ford. The airbags in the Honda were deployed, and Herrera was taken to Clarke County emergency room by a parent.