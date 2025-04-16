March 13 accident report

Two citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on Feb. 27 in the 1300-block of West Clay Street.

According to an Osceola police report, Heaven Lane, New Virginia, was traveling westbound on West Clay Street in a 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan. Lane was slowing to make a lefthand turn onto North West View Drive, and advised that her turn signal was activated. At the same time, a 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Thomas Rogers of Osceola was also traveling westbound as was behind Lane. Rogers advised that he was approximately two cars lengths behind Lane when at the last minute she slammed on her brakes to turn and he was unable to avoid hitting her.

Officers spoke with the person who called in the accident. The caller advised that he was traveling eastbound, and saw the vehicle driven by Rogers come over the hill on West Clay Street at a high rate of speed. The caller also advised that Lane did have her turn signal on, and was waiting for a car to pass before executing her turn, at which point Rogers ran into her.

Rogers was cited for following too closely. On March 1, officers learned that insurance provided by Rogers was not valid, and he was cited for failure to have insurance.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the 2013 Dodge causing disabling damage and $4,000 to the 2009 Dodge causing functional damage. Both drivers were transported via the Osceola Fire Department to Clarke County Hospital for possible injuries.