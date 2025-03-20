Feb. 27 accident reports

No citations were issued following an accident on Feb. 10.

According to an Osceola police report, Melonie George of Osceola was traveling east on W. McLane St. in a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse. As she approached the intersection of W. McLane and Fillmore Streets, a 2017 Chevrolet sedan driven by PM Andon, Osceola, pulled out; Andon did not see George.

Damage is estimated at $10,000 to the 2011 Chevrolet and $1,000 to the 2017 Chevrolet.

-----

No citations were reported following a semi accident on Feb. 10.

According to an Osceola police report, on Feb. 10 in the driveway of the Pilot Travel Center, 2010 W. Clay St., two semis had finished fueling their rigs. Both began pulling away at the same time, with a 2024 Volvo driven by Ronald Medrano Macias of Roswell, Georgia, believing he was in the clear. However, Medrano Macias turned in front of a 2016 Peterbilt driven by Mario Castro of Rio Grande City, Texas, causing the two to collide.

Damage is estimated at $1,000 to the Volvo and $10,000 to the Peterbilt.

-----

Minor damages were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Feb. 10 in the Clarke Community Schools High School Parking lot, 800 One Tribe Drive.

According to an Osceola police report, Patricia Hostetler, Grand River, was attempting to park a 2010 Toyota Tacoma next to a legally parked and unoccupied 2018 Ford Escape. As she was turning, Hostetler collided with the Ford, causing damage to the left corner bumper of the Ford and right rear door damage of the Toyota.

Damage is estimated at $500 to both vehicles.

-----

No injuries were reported following an accident on S. Jackson St.

According to an Osceola police report, on Feb. 11,Sara Anderson, Chariton, was leaving a parking lot on S. Jackson St. in a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado. Her vehicle started to slide on the ice, and struck a light pole owned by Clarke County Hospital, causing damage to both the pole and the front of the vehicle.

Damage is estimated at $10,000 to the Chevrolet and $100 to the light pole.

-----

No citations were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Feb. 11.

According to an Osceola police report, Rick Grubbs, Osceola, was traveling south on N. Main St. in a 2014 Ram 150. At the same time, Lisa Chipp, Osceola, was traveling west on E. Webster St. in a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado. The two vehicles collided, causing damage to both.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the Ram and $10,000 to the Chevrolet.

-----

No citations were reported following an accident on Feb. 12 at the Pilot Travel Center, 2010 W. Clay St.

According to an Osceola police report, Timothy Steed, Waxxahachie, Texas, was attempting to back a 2025 Kenworth semi into a parking stall next to a legally parked 2017 Freightliner. In doing so, Steed backed into the front of the Freightliner, causing damage to it.

Damage is estimated at $1,500 to the Freightliner and $500 to the Kenworth.

-----

Minor injuries were reported following a single-truck accident on Feb. 12.

According to an Osceola police report, Ronald Adair, Osceola, was traveling south in the 2500-block of Idaho St. in a 1995 Dodge Ram 1500 with a snow blade attached to the front. At the time, roads were snow-covered and snow was still falling. Adair lost control in the snow and entered the ditch where he went through a barbed wire fence and hit trees before coming to rest in a creek.

Damage is estimated at $2,000 to the Dodge and $300 to the fence owned by Chuck Graves. Adair had a small amount of blood on his face, but declined medical care.

-----

Major damage was reported following a two-vehicle accident on Feb. 14.

According to an Osceola police report, a 17-year-old driver from Saint Charles was traveling east on Highway 34 in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. At the intersection of Highway 34 and Warren Ave., the driver intended to make a left-hand turn north onto Warren Ave. In the southbound lane was a semi that was turning left to go south on Warren Ave. The driver of the Silverado did not see a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Dylan Callstrom of Murray, who was continuing west on Highway 34. The driver turned into Callstrom, causing major damage to both vehicles, as well as a State of Iowa sign.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the 2003 Chevrolet, $13,500 to the 2011 Chevrolet and $300 to the sign owned by the State of Iowa. An infant child of Callstrom was transported to Clarke County Hospital by parent for possible injuries. The driver of the 2003 Chevrolet was given a warning for failure to yield on a left turn.