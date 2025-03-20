Feb. 13 accident reports

No citations were issued following a fender-bender on Jan. 27.

According to an Osceola Police report, James Richman, Murray, was backing up along E. Shaw St. in a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado. As he was doing so, he didn’t see a legally parked vehicle and backed into it.

Damage is estimated at $750 to the 2020 Chevrolet and $250 to the other vehicle.

–––––

A diesel pump was damaged after a hit-and-run on Jan. 28 at 105 Ariel Circle.

According to an Osceola police report, a UNK blue semi with a flat bed trailer was pulling through the parking lot next to pump 12/13. As it was doing so, the right rear of the trailer struck the pump and DEF station, causing significant damage. The driver then left the scene before any information could be obtained.

Damage is estimated at $50,000 to the diesel and DEF pump owned by BP Osceola Travel Plaza.

–––––

Two citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on Jan. 30.

According to an Osceola police report, Carrie Benda, Osceola, was stopped at the stop light facing south at the intersection of Highway 69 and 34 in a 2016 Chrysler Town & Country. When the light turned green, Benda observed a 1999 Honda Civic facing north, with their left turn signal on. As she entered the intersection to continue south, so did the Honda and it began its turn. This caused Benda to strike the passenger rear side. The driver did not immediately stop, but continued on west to a residence with Benda following.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of the Honda to be a 15-year-old, who was not accompanied by a licensed driver. The driver told officers that he was at the stop light facing north, and that he got to the light before Benda so that he could go first. It was explained to the driver that he must yield to oncoming traffic when turning left.

Damage is estimated at $2,500 to the 2016 Chrysler and 1999 Honda. The 15-year-old was cited for not having a valid driver’s license, and given a written warning for failure to yield upon a left turn. The youth’s mother was given a citation for allowing an unauthorized minor to operate a motor vehicle. No injuries were reported.

–––––

Minor injuries were reported following an accident on Jan. 30 along Southwest Blvd.

According to an Osceola police report, Jane Davis was traveling in a 2012 Buick LaCrosse north on Southwest Blvd intending to turn right onto Highway 34. She stopped at the stop sign, and could not see eastbound traffic. Davis pulled forward further so that she could see. At the same time, a 2023 Sierra GMC driven by Lee Smith of Neehan, Wisconsin, pulled up behind Davis intending to travel in the same direction. Smith observed Davis pull forward, but thought she was proceeding onto the highway, and accelerated. In doing so, he rear-ended Davis causing minor damage to both vehicles.

Damage is estimated at $2,000 to the 2012 Buick and $5,000 to the 2023 GMC. Smith advised that his hand hurt following the accident.

–––––

No citations were issued on Jan. 30 following an accident.

According to an Osceola police report, Idaymis Cruz Garcia, Osceola, made a left turn off of Highway 34 onto Warren Ave. in a 2010 Toyota Camry. At the same time, a 2022 Mack semi driven by Nicolas Roberts of West Des Moines was turning left onto Warren Ave. from Jeffreys Dr. The two units collided on Warren Ave., with the front of Roberts’ truck hitting the left side of Cruz Garcia’s car.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the 2010 Toyota and $4,000 to the 2022 Mack.

–––––

No injuries were reported after an accident on Jan. 31.

According to an Osceola police report, a 2024 International semi became mechanically disabled, and parked along the shoulder of Interstate 35 southbound. There was a livestock semi trailer attached that’s left corner stuck about a foot out into the right lane of travel, and the driver placed triangles out. A 2022 Ford Expedition driven by Stewart Koehn of Burns, Kansas was traveling south in the right lane. Koehn did not move over into the left lane, and struck the livestock trailer corner, causing damage to his mirror and right side. Very minimal damage was done to the semi trailer.

Damage is estimated at $3,000 to the 2022 Ford and $100 to the 2024 International.