Feb. 20 police reports

Erica Bykerk, Malcom, was arrested on Feb. 5 at 777 Casino Dr. for first degree theft.

–––––

James Castillo, Mount Ayr, was arrested on Feb. 5 at 777 Casino Dr. for first degree theft - motor vehicle. Bond was posted on Feb. 7.

–––––

Alejandro Davis, Osceola, was arrested on Feb. 5 at 1809 Rueter Dr. for fifth degree theft.

–––––

Cody Hartman, Osceola, was arrested on Feb. 4 at 220 Townline Rd. for forgery.

–––––

Trespassing was reported on Feb. 3 at 313 S. Adams St.

–––––

Jesus Vargas-Morales, Osceola, was arrested on Feb. 5 at 416 Sunflower Ln. for domestic violence.

–––––

Jesse White, Grand River, was arrested on Feb. 6 at 230 W. Jefferson St. for second decree theft and third degree burglary - motor vehicle.

–––––

A missing person was reported on Feb. 7 at 126 N. Delaware St.