Nov. 21 accident reports

One citation was issued following an accident on Nov. 4 at the intersection of Highway 152 and Highway 69 north.

According to an Osceola police report, Ronald Schlichte, Osceola, had just left the Eagles Club, 2329 N. Main St., and was headed southbound in a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. Schlichte told officers that the accident happened quickly - he saw headlights to his right, and then the vehicle was in front of him. He did not have time to stop. The driver of the second vehicle, a 2009 Ford Edge driven by Allisa Williams of Lacona, told officers that she was following her GPS home. Williams said she was on Highway 152 and intended to continue east, where the road turns to the gravel Leisure Dr. Williams initially stated that she had stopped at the stop sign, but later stated she did not.

Schlichte complained of injury to his forehead and left leg, but neither drivers required medical attention at that time.

Damage is estimated at $15,000 to both the 2019 Chevrolet and 2009 Ford. Williams was cited for failure to yield upon entering an intersection.

–––––

No citations were issued following a car v. semi accident on Nov. 6 at the intersection of Highways 34 and 69.

According to an Osceola police report, a 2015 peterbilt semi driven by Cole Binning of Woodburn was heading west on Highway 34, and intended to make a right turn north onto Highway 69. Binning swung into the left turn lane on Highway 34 to gain clearance to make his turn. As Binning was making his turn, a 2017 Kia Sportage driven by Janell Staats of Creston pulled up alongside, and the two collided. Staats told officers that she did not see the semi’s right turn signal, and that the sun was in her eyes.

Damage is estimated at $2,000 to the 2015 Peterbilt and $7,000 to the 2017 Kia.

–––––

On Nov. 6, Michael Ridley, Osceola, was traveling west on Highway 34 in a 2007 Volvo. As Ridley approached where the highway merges from a four-lane separated into a two-lane, a deer crossed the road, striking Ridley’s vehicle in the front driver side fender. The deer then broke the windshield, and dented the car from front to rear of the driver’s side.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the 2007 Volvo. The deer did not survive the collision.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident on Nov. 8 on Highway 34 west.

According to an Osceola police report, Gregory Clark, Murray, was traveling west on Highway 34 in a 2017 Dodge Durango. At the same time, a 20017 International semi driven by Nick Lacina of Afton was entering Highway 34 from the Interstate 35 northbound off-ramp, intending to turn left. Clark began to move over to the left lane, believing Lacina was going to turn right and to give him room. As Lacina continued across the two lanes, Clark realized that he was turning left, and was unable to avoid contact as he struck the left side of Lacina’s trailer.

Damage is estimated at $1,000 to the 2017 Dodge and $0 to the 2007 International.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident on Nov. 9 in teh 2000-block of W. Clay St.

According to an Osceola police report, Jason Shelley of Las Vegas, Nevada, was driving a 2025 Freightliner west on W. Clay St., intending to turn into the Pilot truck parking lot at 2010 W. Clay St. Shelley missed the turn and stopped, and began backing up his semi and trailer east. At that time, Miho Adkins of Hackensack, Minnesota was traveling west on W. Clay St. in a 2020 Cadillac Escalade. Adkins observed Shelley reversing, and stopped. Shelley could not see Adkins due to a blind spot, and backed into Adkins’ vehicle, causing minor damage.

Damage is estimated at $0 to the 2025 Freightliner and $2,000 to the 2020 Cadillac.