Oct. 24 accident reports

No citations were reported following an accident on Oct. 9 at the intersection of W. Pearl and S. Fillmore Streets.

According to an Osceola police report, Linda McVey of Weldon was traveling west on W. Pearl St. in a 2007 Ford Edge, stopping at the stop sign at Fillmore St. McVey then began to turn left to travel south on S. Fillmore St., and did not see a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Andrew Rider of Osceola traveling north on Fillmore St. McVey turned in front of Rider, causing the two vehicles to collide.

Rider advised of pain before attempting to drive his vehicle home. McVey was given a warning for failure to yield.

Damage is estimated at $3,000 to the 2007 Ford and $5,000 to the 2023 Chevrolet.

–––––

On citation was issued following a two-vehicle accident on Warren Ave. on Oct. 12.

According to an Osceola police report, Deanna McDowell, Osceola, was traveling westbound on Highway 34 in a 2015 Dodge Ram when she attempted to turn south onto Warren Ave. McDowell advised that as she approached the intersection of Warren Ave. and Highway 34, a 2004 Ford F150 drive by Pedro Morales of Osceola was in the far north lane on the eastbound side, the turn lane for Warren Ave. As McDowell executed her turn, Morales changed lanes to continue eastbound. At that time, McDowell’s front bumper collided with the left side of Morales’s front bumper.

Morales was cited for failure to have a valid license. McDowell was transported by a family member to Clarke County Hospital.

Damage is estimated at $7,000 to the 2015 Dodge and $7,000 to the 2004 Ford.