No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on Sept. 11 on Highway 34 east.

According to an Osceola police report, Ivin Deemer of Leon was traveling north on the Interstate 35 ramp to Highway 34 in a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox. As he pulled onto Highway 34, he struck a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Erika Andino of Osceola.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the 2014 Chevrolet and $5,000 to the 2017 Chevrolet.