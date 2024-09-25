Sept. 5 accident reports

One citation was reported following a two-vehicle accident on Aug. 20 on N. park St.

According to an Osceola police report, Jesus Mendoza Mendivil, Osceola, was traveling west in an alley in a 2014 Ram 1500. At the same time, Karina De La Cruz, Osceola, was traveling south on Park St. in a 2014 Ford Focus. Mendoza Mendivil didn’t see De La Cruz and struck her, causing her vehicle to spin 360 degrees, and causing damage.

Mendoza Mendivil was cited for failure to maintain control.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the 2014 Ram and $5,000 to the 2014 Ford.

–––––

Damage was reported after a truck v. deer accident on Aug. 23.

According to an Osceola police report, Tony Greif of Murray was traveling westbound in the 1900-block of W. McLane St. in a 2014 Ford F150 when a deer entered the roadway. Greif was unable to stop in time and struck the deer, causing damage to the front of his vehicle.

Damage is estimated at $1,600.