Sept. 12 police reports

Marcilee Gilbert, Weldon, was arrested on Aug. 30 at 2400 College Dr. for fifth degree theft.

Hunter Hofmaier, Des Moines, was arrested on Aug. 31 at 777 Casino Dr. for controlled substance violation.

Kevin Armbrester, Woodburn, was arrested on Aug. 30 at 330 E. Cass St. for assault - intend to cause pain/injury.

Theft from building and vandalism were reported at 407 N. Dewey St. on Aug. 26.

Lance Pepperdine, Van Wert, was arrested on Aug. 27 at 2400 College Dr. for disorderly conduct.

Business vandalism was reported at 711 Furnas Dr. on Aug. 28.

Vehicle vandalism was reported on Aug. 31 at 218 E. Vine St.

A drug/narcotics violation was reported on Sept. 2 at 777 Casino Dr.