August 22, 2024

Aug. 22 police reports

By OST

Jose Rosales, Osceola, was arrested on Aug. 10 for driving while barred at 516 N. Fillmore St.

–––––

Yvonne VanSickle, Osceola, was cited at 125 E. Ayers St. on Aug. 9 for animal damage or interference.

–––––

Brandon Goodwin, Osceola, was cited on Aug. 9 at 217 N. Osceola St. for prohibited open dumping.

–––––

Jesse White, Grand River, was arrested on Aug. 7 at 117 Mateer Dr. for third degree theft. White was released on bond on Aug. 9.

–––––

Teddy Johnson, Los Angeles, California was arrested on Aug. 6 in the 300-block of E. Jefferson St. on a warrant.

–––––

Enrique McDonald-Mendez was arrested at 777 Casino Dr. on Aug. 5 for trespassing - first offense and possession of control substance - first offense.

–––––

Theft of vehicle parts was reported on Aug. 11 at 777 Casino Dr.

–––––

Vandalism was reported on Aug. 8 at 263 Manor Dr.

–––––

Other offenses were reported on Aug. 9 at 213 E. Grant St.

–––––

Other offenses were reported on Aug. 9 at 2052 225th Ave.