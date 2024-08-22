Aug. 22 accident reports

No citations were issued following an accident on Aug. 7 at 2010 W. Clay St.

According to an Osceola police report, both a white semi trailer and a 2020 Jeep Cherokee driven by Kathryn Hauge of Osceola had exited Interstate 35 southbound and turned west onto W. Clay St., with Hauge behind the semi. Hauge stated that the semi stopped in the road in front of her, and started began backing up, likely due to missing the turn into the Pilot Truck Stop. Hauge had stopped as well and attempted to reverse, but was unable to get out of the way before the semi hit the front of her vehicle. Hauge said she honked her horn to alert the driver she was behind, but they continued to back up while pushing her car backwards until they eventually noticed Hauge and stopped backing, pulling into Pilot.

Hauge went and made contact with the driver, who told Hauge there was no damage and then got back into his truck and left. A passenger in Hauge’s vehicle was able to get some information off the side of the truck for officers. Officers checked the area including Interstate 35 south to the Iowa/Missouri state line, but were unable to locate the semi. Both officers and Hauge called the company on the side of the truck, Hills Freight LLC of Reno, Nevada, and left messages.

Damage is estimated at $1,000 to the 2020 Jeep. No injuries were reported.

–––––

No citations were issued following a two-semi accident in the parking lot of Pilot, 2010 W. Clay St., on Aug. 8.

According to an Osceola police report, a legally parked 2019 Freightliner was hit by a 2014 International driven by Darren Reed of Humble Harris, Texas, as Reed was exiting his stall and cut the corner too short. The driver of the 2019 Freightliner was able to get some pictures to show officers, who later called Reed’s employer, Venture Capital Trucking. The person officers spoke with advised they knew of the accident, and that Reed planned to pay for damages out of pocket. Officers attempted to get more information such as insurance, but the person on the phone would not provide it.

Damage is estimated at $1,500 to the 2019 Freightliner and $200 to the 2014 International.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident on Aug. 8 at 800 N. Jackson St.

According to an Osceola police report, a 15-year-old was pulling into a parking spot at Clarke High School in a 1995 Buick LeSabre. As the driver was doing so, they pulled too close to a legally parked 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, causing minor damage.

Damage is estimated at $500 to the 1995 Buick and $500 to the 2017 Chevrolet.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident in the Fareway Parking lot, 215 S. Main St., on Aug. 10.

According to an Osceola police report, Cheryl Wilson of Murray was pulling into a parking space in a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix next to a legally parked 2014 Chevrolet Malibu; the driver of the Chevrolet was inside the store. As Wilson was making her turn into the parking space, she made light contact with the other vehicle, causing minimal damage to both vehicles.

Damage is estimated at $300 to the 2007 Pontiac and $500 to the 2014 Chevrolet.