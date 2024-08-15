Aug. 15 police reports

Logan Heckinger, New Virginia, was arrested on Aug. 1 in the 200-block of S. Park St. on a warrant for Warren County for violation of probation.

Roman Barrientos, Osceola, was arrested on July 15 on a warrant. Barrientos was released on July 16 on bond.

Shoplifting was reported on July 29 at 2400 College Dr.

A warrant was served at 516 N. Fillmore St. on Aug. 3.

Forcible fondling was reported on Aug. 2 at 123 N. Kossuth St.

Driving with license suspended, burglary, vandalism and other theft were reported on Aug. 2 at 1115 S. Ridge Rd.

Trespassing and a drug/narcotics violation was reported on Aug. 5 at 777 Casino Dr.