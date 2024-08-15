Aug. 15 accident reports

No citations were issued following an accident in the parking lot of the Pilot Travel Center, 2010 W. Clay St. on July 29.

According to an Osceola police report, Manoel Kister of Deerfield Beach, Florida, was going to back a 2022 Volvo semi into a parking spot. As Kister pulled up next to a legally parked 2019 Volvo semi to begin backing, his trailer collided with the right front bumper area of the 2019 Volvo.

Damage is estimated at $1,500 to the 2022 Volvo and $1,000 to the 2019 Volvo.

–––––

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on July 31 at the intersection of S. Fillmore and W. McLane Streets.

According to an Osceola police report, Mary German of Osceola was at the stop sign at S. Fillmore and W. McLane St. in a 2003 Buick Park Avenue intending to make a left turn to go east. German stated she saw a car across McLane facing north, also stopped at a stop sign indicating that they were going to make a right turn to also go east. German waited for the other vehicle to make their turn, and when they didn’t, she proceeded into the intersection. She did not see a 2007 Toyota Highlander driven by Heidi Johnston of Murray traveling west on McLane St. as she pulled out, and the two vehicles collided.

Johnston told officers that she had seen both German and the other vehicle at their respective stop signs, and slowed down, but when German pulled onto McLane, she was unable to avoid a collision.

Damage is estimated at $2,500 to the 2003 Buick and $2,500 to the 2007 Toyota. No injuries were reported.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident on July 31 on Highway 69 north.

According to an Osceola police report, Yasmani Hernandez Aleaga, Osceola, was stopped at the stoplights at the intersection of Highways 69 and 34 in a 2010 Ford F150 with the intention to travel north. Behind her was a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Sharon Nash of Derby. As they were waiting, an uninvolved semi made a left turn from Hwy. 34 onto Hwy. 69 southbound. The trailer of the semi was getting too close to the front of Hernandez Aleaga’s truck, so she backed up and in doing so hit the front of Nash’s vehicle. This caused cracks in the plastic grill area of Nash’s vehicle, and possibly a dent in the metal bumper of Hernandez Aleaga.

Hernandez Aleaga originally denied having backed up, however video footage from Casey’s General Store at 100 W. McLane St. showed that Hernandez Aleaga did in deed move backwards and Nash did not.

Damage is estimated at $100 to the 2010 Ford and $500 to the 2018 Chevrolet. No injuries were reported.

–––––

No injuries were reported following an accident on Aug. 1 on Hwy. 69 south.

According to an Osceola police report, Angel Robledo Valdez, Osceola, struck a deer in a 2011 Toyota Corolla when it entered the roadway.

The deer caused an estimated $1,500 worth of damage to the 2011 Toyota.