July 25 police reports

Jason Ramsey, Osceola, was arrested on July 9 at 2315 N Main St. on a warrant.

–––––

Two counts of shoplifting were reported on July 8 at 105 Ariel Circle.

–––––

Domestic violence was reported on July 9 at 1706 Jeffreys Dr.

–––––

Other theft was reported at 777 Casino Dr. on July 9.

–––––

A drug equipment violation and possession under age were reported at 1706 Jeffreys Dr. on July 9.

–––––

A warrant was served at 220 Townline Rd on July 10.

–––––

Theft of vehicle parts was reported on July 10 at 222 E. Grant St.

–––––

Theft was reported on July 10 at 610 W. McLane St.

–––––

Stolen property was reported on July 12 at 2010 W. Clay St.

–––––

Driving under the influence was reported on S. Main St./Park Lane on July 12.

–––––

Burglary/breaking and entering were reported on July 14 at 322 N. Kossuth St.

–––––

Vandalism and other theft were reported on July 14 at 2070 Highway 34.