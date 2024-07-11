July 11 police reports

Cody Hartman, Osceola, was arrested on June 20 at 1706 Jeffreys Dr. on a warrant.

Vandalism was reported on June 24 at 263 Manor Dr.

Vehicle vandalism was reported on June 27 at 220 Townline Rd.

A warrant was served at 100 W. McLane St. on June 28.

Credit card/ATM fraud was reported on June 30 at 413 S. Main St.

A drugs/narcotics violation and drug equipment violation were reported at 1111 W. Clay St. on June 30.

A missing person was reported on June 30.

Theft of vehicle parts was reported on June 20 at 2070 Highway 34.

Credit card/ATM fraud was reported on July 1 at 214 S. Adams St.

Theft - other - was reported on July 1 at 620 E. McLane St.

Other theft was reported at 316 S. Court St. on July 1.

Theft from building was reported on July 1 at 220 Townline Rd.

Vandalism to vehicle was reported on July 4 at 228 Westview Dr.

Identify theft was reported on July 5 at 920 W. Jefferson St.

Steven Roe, Osceola, was arrested on July 6 at 617 N. Fillmore St. for simple assault and drunkenness.

Becky Money, Osceola, was arrested on July 6 at 617 N. Fillmore St. for public intoxication.

Deven Price, Osceola, was arrested on July 6 at 716 S. Park St. on a warrant.

Scott Morgan, Cohasset, Minnesota, was arrested on July 1 in the 100-block of W. Cass St. on a warrant.

Kaedan Heitkamp, Osceola, was arrested at 1111 W. Clay St. on June 30 for possession of a controlled substance - first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cody Hartman, Osceola, was arrested on July 7 at 216 S. Jackson St. on driving with a suspended or cancelled license, first degree theft, third degree burglary, third degree burglary of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without owner’s consent.