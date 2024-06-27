June 27 police reports

Douglas Ringgenberg, Osceola, was arrested on June 17 at 610 N. State St. for public intoxication.

Domingo Pedro, Osceola, was arrest in the 300-block of S. Main St. on June 17 for driving while under the influence - first offense.

Yadier Cruz Diaz was arrested on June 7 on S. Gustin St. for domestic abuse assault - first offense.

Theft from vehicle was reported on June 19 at 117 W. Cass St.

A drug/narcotics violation and drug equipment violation was reported in the 1300-block of S. Main St. on June 20.