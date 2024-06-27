June 27, 2024

June 27 police reports

By OST

Douglas Ringgenberg, Osceola, was arrested on June 17 at 610 N. State St. for public intoxication.

–––––

Domingo Pedro, Osceola, was arrest in the 300-block of S. Main St. on June 17 for driving while under the influence - first offense.

–––––

Yadier Cruz Diaz was arrested on June 7 on S. Gustin St. for domestic abuse assault - first offense.

–––––

Theft from vehicle was reported on June 19 at 117 W. Cass St.

–––––

A drug/narcotics violation and drug equipment violation was reported in the 1300-block of S. Main St. on June 20.