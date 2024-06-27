June 27 accident reports

One citation was issued following an accident on June 12 in the 800-block of E. McLane St.

According to an Osceola police report, Edson Gonzalez Callejas, Chariton, was traveling west in the 800-block of E. McLane St. in a 2007 Honda Accord when his front left passenger tire broke and the exited the right side of the road. As this happened, his vehicle collided with a City of Osceola sewer manhole, and then hit a State of Iowa street sign. The Honda then hit trees, causing the side airbags to deploy.

Gonzalez Callejas was cited for failure to have a valid license or permit. Damage is estimated at $4,000 to the 2007 Honda, $700 to the sewer drain owned by the City of Osceola, and unknown damage to the street sign owned by the State of Iowa.

–––––

Two arrests occurred following an accident at the W. Clay St. exit ramp/on-ramp to Interstate 35 south.

According to an Osceola police report, Khaing Myint, Osceola, was stopped at the stop sign at W. Clay St. after exiting Interstate 35 in a 2023 Toyota Rav4, when a 2021 Kentworth semi driven by Harmanjot Singh of Richmond Hill, New York, was attempting to turn onto the on-ramp. Singh apparently to have cut the corner too sharply, causing the trailer of his unit to collide with the hood of Myint’s vehicle.

After running both of the drivers’ information, Myint and Singh were arrested for lack of valid driver’s license.

Damage is estimated at $7,000 to the 2023 Toyota and $1,500 to the 2021 Kentucky. A deputy from the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the accident investigation.

–––––

One citation was issued following an accident on June 14 on Warren Ave.

According to an Osceola police report, Desirae Grutz, Osceola, was stopped at the stoplight on Warren Ave./E. McLane St. in a 2018 Ford F150, when she was rear-ended by Edson Gonzalez Callejas, Chariton, in a 2004 Toyota. According to Gonzalez Callejas, he noted that Grutz was stopped but then started to go, and that is why he hit her. There was no visible damage to Grutz’s vehicle, and damage to Gonzalez Callejas’ where the truck hitch would have likely hit.

Gonzalez Callejas was issued a citation for not having a valid driver’s license. Damage is estimated at $0 to the 2018 Ford and $500 to the 2004 Toyota.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident on June 15 in the Osceola Fareway parking lot, 215 S. Main St.

According to an Osceola police report, Kaedan Heitkamp of Woodburn was attempting to back out and through a parking spot in a 2013 Ford Fusion when he struck the front driver side fender of a legally parked 2013 Chryslter Town and Country.

Damage is estimated at $500 to the 2013 Chrysler and $500 to the 2013 Ford.

–––––

No citations were issued following a car v. skateboard accident on June 18 in the 500-block of W. McLane St. at the east entrance/exit to HyVee.

According to an Osceola police report, officers spoke with Ezra Coulter of Osceola, who reported that earlier in the day he was riding his skateboard on S. Lincoln St. when he turned west onto the sidewalk on W. McLane towards HyVee. Coulter observed a white SUV at the driveway of HyVee, and believed it would stop. As he rode his skateboard across the driveway, the SUV pulled forward and ran into him, knocking him off his skateboard and sending him into his street. Coulter retrieved his skateboard, and continued west as he was head to a job interview. Coulter stated he believed the driver of the SUV to be looking at her cellphone at the time.

Coulter showed officers injuries to his left shoulder and hip/thigh, which included minor abrasions and some swelling to the left elbow. Coulter said he would be going to the hospital to be checked out.

Officers then spoke to the driver of the 2012 Honda Pilot, Veronica Hall of Osceola. Hall had called to report the accident after it had occurred, but had advised that Coulter had not stopped. Hall told officers that she was readying to pull out of the HyVee parking lot, had looked both ways and took her foot off the brake, when suddenly a kid hit the front of her car on his skateboard. Hall stopped and rolled down her window to ask if the kid was okay, and reported that he screamed profanities at her before walking away.

Officers reviewed footage of the accident on HyVee Fast and Fresh cameras. In the video, it did not appear to officers that Coulter tried to slow down or stop before going in front of Hall. Officers believe Hall was slowed while preparing to enter McLane St., but did not come to a complete stop before turning right onto W. McLane, when she collided with the skateboarder.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident report on June 21 in the parking lot of 117 Mateer Dr.

According to an Osceola police report, Osceola police were called to the parking lot of 117 Mateer Dr. for a report of damage to a vehicle. The reporting party stated that his 2003 Ford Explorer had damage to the driver’s side rear, and was believed to have been caused by the 2000 Chevrolet K2500 parked next to him. The owner of the Ford had noticed damage to his vehicle while away from his residence, but noted that the Chevrolet had been parked next to him when he left.

Officers noted that the fiberglass behind the driver’s side rear tire was cracked on the Chevrolet, and there were multiple scrapes or scuffs. Measurements were taken of the damage on both vehicles, and were found to be consistent.

Officers spoke with the owner of the Chevrolet, who denied hitting the Ford, but provided his insurance information to officers.

Damage is estimated at $100 to the 2000 Chevrolet and $2,000 to the 2003 Ford.