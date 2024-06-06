June 6 police reports

Raquel Miller, Murray, was arrested on May 21 in the 500-block of S. Jackson St. on a warrant. Miller was released on May 22 on hold for other agency.

–––––

Michael Beltz, Osceola, was arrested on May 23 at 130 W. Garfield St. for third degree theft >$750<$1,500. Beltz was released on May 23 on bond.

–––––

Jordan Toney, Osceola, was arrested on May 23 at 314 S. Park St. for harassment - third degree. Toney was released on May 23 on bond.

–––––

Brian Knust, Osceola, was arrested on May 25 at 215 S. Main St. for operating a vehicle without owner’s consent. Knust was released on May 25 on bond.

–––––

Amelkyn Ruslan, Riverview, FL, was arrested on May 26 at 2400 College Dr. for fifth degree theft <$300. Ruslan was released on May 26 on bond.

–––––

Dexter Tihpen, Osceola, was arrested on May 27 in the 100-block of N. Adams St. for public intoxication. Tihpen was released on May 27 on bond.

–––––

Theft was reported at 148 W. Jefferson St. on May 22.

–––––

Deven Price, Osceola, was arrested on May 29 in Mercer Co., Illinois, on hold for other agency. Price was released on May 29.

–––––

William Keller, Osceola, was arrested on May 29 at 263 Manor Dr. for disorderly conduct - threat and fifth degree criminal mischief. Keller was released on May 29 of his own recognizance.

–––––

Roxanne Hurtado, Osceola, was arrested on May 31 in the 400-block of S. Park St. for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts. Hurtado was released on June 1 of her own recognizance.

–––––

Jesse McDole, Osceola, was arrested on May 31 in the 400-block of S. Park St. for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana first offense and possession of a controlled substance first offense. McDole was released on May 1 on bond.

–––––

Burglary/breaking and entering was reported at 114 N. Main St. on May 27.

–––––

Theft was reported at 148 W. Jefferson on May 28.

–––––

An unattended death was reported on May 29 at 510 S. Temple St.

–––––

Unattended death and fire were reported at 117 Mateer Dr. on May 30.

–––––

An animal bite was reported on May 31 at 1320 Jefferys Dr.