June 6 accident reports

No citations were issued following a hit-and-run on May 20 at 100 W. McLane St.

According to an Osceola police report, the owner of a 2018 Ford Explorer was inside Casey’s General Store while he was vehicle was at the gas pumps. When he exited the store, an eye witness told him that a vehicle had hit his. Officers were given this information, and were able to watch store video footage. In the footage, a 2021 Ford F350 backs into the front bumper of the Ford Explorer, gets out to look at the damage and then leaves.

Officers were later able to find the driver of the 2021 Ford at at construction site on Putter Ridge Rd, Sanel Kalabic of Urbandale.

Damage is estimated at $500 to the 2018 Ford and $0 to the 2021 Ford.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident on May 22 in the Clarke High School parking lot.

According to an Osceola police report, a 16-year-old in a 2009 Nissan Maxima was parked facing west, and when backing out of a parking spot, sideswiped a legally parked 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.

Damage is estimated at $2,000 to the 2009 Nissan and $1,000 to the 2007 Chevrolet.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident in the Pilot truck parking lot, 2010 W. Clay St., on May 25.

According to an Osceola police report, the driver of a legally parked 2020 Freightliner was sleep in his cab. Edward Conway, New Orleans, LA, was attempting to back into a spot in a 2023 Freightliner when he struck the 2020 Freightliner. Damage was found on the corner of Conway’s trailer, though it was unknown if it was from this accident or not.

Damage is estimated at $300 to the 2023 Freightliner and $2,000 to the 2020 Freightliner.

–––––

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on May 28 at the intersection of Highways 34 and 69.

According to an Osceola police report, Billy Jackson, Osceola, was facing north on Highway 69 in a 2019 Dodge Ram, at the stoplight of the intersection of Highways 69 and 34. As Jackson was waiting for the light to change, he was rear-ended by a 2012 Mazda MZ3 driven by Monel Pierre of Osceola.

Damage is estimated at $1,500 to the 2019 Dodge and $5,000 to the 2012 Mazda.