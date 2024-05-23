May 23 accident reports

One citation and one arrest were made after a two-vehicle accident on May 14 on S. View Dr.

According to an Osceola police report, Joshua Sook, Osceola, was stopped at the stop sign at S. View Dr. and E. McLane St. facing north in a 2009 Honda Civic. Michelle Rivera, Osceola, was traveling eastbound on E. McLane St. in a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage when she attempted to make a right-hand turn onto S. View Dr. As Rivera did she, she failed to stay in her lane and struck the Sook’s vehicle on the rear driver side near the rear fender and tire area.

When officers arrived, they observed Rivera leaning against the driver side of Sook’s vehicle. Rivera was then observed walking into the front of Sook’s vehicle, and was noted to have impaired balance, slurred speech, bloodshot watery eyes and an odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from her person. Rivera initially declined having had anything to drink when asked, and later admitted to having up to four drinks.

Rivera was asked to complete a standard field sobriety test and preliminary breath test, both of which were refused. Rivera also refused to take DATA master test. Based on officer’s observations, Rivera was read her Miranda rights and arrested for OWI and transported to the Clarke County Jail. Rivera was also cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability. Rivera was released on May 15 on bond.

Damage is estimated at $3,000 to the 2009 Honda and $1,500 to the 2015 Mitsubishi.

–––––

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on May 14 in the Full Gospel Church parking lot, 700 Colorado St.

According to an Osceola police report, April Jones of Spring Hill, Iowa, was backing out of a parking stall in a 2018 Honda CR-V when she backed into a parked 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

Damage is estimated at $8,000 to the 2018 Honda and $50 to the 2003 Chevrolet.

–––––

One citation was issued issued following an accident on May 17 on Highway 34 west.

According to an Osceola police report, Steven Herwig of West Des Moines was in the right lane of Highway 34 in a 2017 Honda CR-V when he realized he needed to merge to turn left onto exit 33 northbound Interstate 35 ramp. As Herwig did so, he cut in front of a 2024 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Susan Strothman of New London, Iowa. Strothman slammed on her brakes, but was unable to slow down fast enough to avoid hitting Herwig.

Strothman complained of head pain, but declined further medical treatment after being seen by EMS. Herwig was cited for improper lane change.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the 2024 Chevrolet and $5,000 to the 2017 Honda.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident on May 18 at the intersection of Southwest Blvd and Highway 34.

Accoridng to an Osceola police report, Brandon Brown of Creston was attempting to go from the westbound lane of Highway 34 to turn south on Southwest Blvd in a 2018 Subaru Forrester. As she did so, she pulled out in front of a 2020 Ford F150 driven by Hunter Zwart of Thayer. Zwart attempted to swerve around Brown, but was unable to do so. Brown struck Zwart’s vehicle in the driver side, which caused Zwart to spin out.

Damage is estimated at $15,000 to the 2020 Ford and $15,000 to the 2018 Subaru.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident in the 100-block of S. Main St. on May 18.

According to an Osceola police report, a 16-year-old was backing a 2017 Toyota Sienna out of a parking stall along the 100-block of S. Main St. when he sideswiped a legally parked 2016 Jeep Cherokee. This caused damage to the left rear quarter panel of the Jeep, and damage to the right rear quarter panel to the right front door fo the Toyota.

Damage is estimated at $1,000 to the 2016 Jeep and $1,500 to the 2017 Toyota.