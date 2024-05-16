May 16 accident reports

No citations were issued following an incident in the Lakeside Hotel Casino parking lot, 777 Casino Dr., on May 5.

According to an Osceola police report, an employee returned to the parking lot after her shift, and noticed that her 2002 Cadillac DeVille had been damaged. There was no paint transfer on the vehicle, and the dents were large and deep. It was unclear if they had been made by another vehicle, or by an intentional strike by a human.

Damage is estimated at $3,000.

–––––

No citations were issued following a hit-and-run at 1020 Jeffreys Dr. on May 6.

According to an Osceola police report, Rawley Collins was parked behind Solutions! in a 2003 Pontiac Bonneville and returned to his vehicle to find damage. Officers reviewed camera footage at Gilbert True Value, and observed an Amazon Prime delivery vehicle backing into Collins’ car. Officers then drove around the area, and were able to locate the 2021 Ram Promaster 3500 driven by Cesia Diaz Lopez of West Des Moines. The Amazon truck had a broken rear taillight, which matched the damage seen on video.

Damage is estimated at $1,000 to the 2003 Pontiac and $750 to the 2021 Ram.

–––––

Two citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on May 6 on the southbound Interstate 35 exit ramp.

According to an Osceola police report, Erika Trevino, Osceola, was traveling eastbound on Highway 34 in a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt while Troy Sieberg, Chariton, was stopped at the stop sign in a 2018 Ford F150 waiting to turn west. Sieberg looked, but did not see Trevino, and pulled forward to cross the highway. As he did so, he struck the right side doors of Trevino’s vehicle.

Trevino was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability, and Sieberg was cited for fail to yield upon entering a highway.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 to both the 2009 Chevrolet and 2018 Ford.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident in the Pilot truck parking lot, 2010 W. Clay St., on May 7.

According to an Osceola police report, the driver of a legally parked 2024 Volvo semi was in the back of his cabe when he felt the truck move. Upon exiting, he noticed damage to the front driver side fender, and that the semi that had struck him was still nearby. The semi that struck him was a 2021 Freightliner driven by Peter Johnson of Fort Myers, Florida, who was trying to pull out of a parking stall when the passenger side tire caught the front of the 2024 Volvo. This caused scratches to the trailer, and a flat tire on the 2021 Freightliner.

Damage is estimated at $15,000 to both the 2024 Volvo and 2021 Freightliner.

–––––

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident in the Clarke Community High School overflow parking lot on May 7.

According to an Osceola police report, a 14-year old male in a 2011 Jeep Compass was southbound in a parking lane and turned left out of his lane, when he was struck by a 2016 GMC SUV driven by a 17-year-old female, who left the scene. Officers were able to review school security footage to identify the driver of the GMC.

Damage is estimated at $2,000 to the 2011 Jeep and $1,500 to the 2016 GMC.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident on May 7 at 2010 W. Clay St. in the Pilot truck parking lot.

According to an Osceola police report, the driver of a semi was backing into a space next to a legally parked 2016 Volvo. The driver hit the front driver side corner of the Volvo, exited to look at the damage, and then drove away. Witnesses were able to supply officers with vehicle information.

Damage is estimated at $3,000 to the 2016 Volvo and $1,000 to the other unit.

–––––

Damage was reported to a vehicle traveling on Highway 69 north on May 8.

According to an Osceola police report, Richard Traylor of Waukee was traveling northbound on Highway 69 in a 2017 Hyundai Tucson when in the 2200-block struck a semi shoe brake lying in the roadway. This caused damage, including leaking fluid and the Hyuandai not moving.

Damage is estimated at $5,000.

–––––

No citations were issues.....

According to an Osceola police report, the driver of a 2024 Freightliner was asleep in the cab of his semi, Sardorbek Shamirov of Coral Springs, Florida, attempted to back a 2024 International into the stall next. As Shamirov backed, he hit the Freightliner, causing damage.

Damage is estimated at $3,000 to the 2024 Freightliner and $500 to the 2024 International.