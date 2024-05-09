May 9 police reports

Tina Kastler, Leon, was arrested on April 29 at Highway 34 and Furnas Dr. for driving under suspension. Kastler was released on April 29 on bond.

–––––

James Dale, Decatur, was arrested on April 30 at the intersection of Main and McLane St.s for driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dale was released on April 30 on bond.

–––––

Jimenez Jose, Grinnell, was arrested on May 4 at 777 Casino Dr. for public intoxication. Jose was released on May 5 on bond.

–––––

Theft from building was reported at 600 W. Jefferson St. on April 29.

–––––

Vandalism to residence was reported on April 29 at 116 W. Cass St.

–––––

Identity theft was reported on May 1 at 220 Townline Rd.

–––––

An animal bite was reported at Truman Rd and Warren Ct. on May 1.

–––––

Burglary/breaking and entering was reported at 202 S. Main St. on May 3.

–––––

Theft was reported at 1002 Jeffreys Dr. on May 3.

–––––

Disorderly conduct was reported in the 600-block of N. State St. on May 2.

–––––

An arrest was made on May 3 for driving while barred at the intersection of N. Park St. and E. Webster St.