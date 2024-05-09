May 9 accident reports

Two citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on April 29 on Warren Ave.

According to an Osceola police report, Ronnie Benge, Osceola, was stopping for a vehicle that was on the side of the road, that acted like it was trying ot merge back onto the road. Dannylee Calleja Elliott, New Virginia, was behind Benge in a 2005 Jaguar X-Type, and was not aware that Benge had stopped until Calleja Elliott ran into the back of Benge’s 2008 Chevrolet Malibu.

Calleja Elliott was cited for not having insurance, and for failure to reduce speed to a reasonable and proper rate.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the 2005 Jaguar and $5,000 to the 2008 Chevrolet.

–––––

One citation was issued following a two-vehicle accident on May 1 at the Casey’s entrance at 1706 Jeffreys Dr. and Highway 34 east.

According to an Osceola police report, Yankier Ramos del Zauzal, Houston, Texas, was stopped and waiting for traffic that was stopped at the red light at the intersection of Highway 34 and Warren Ave in a 2007 Toyota Cube. As he was stopped, he was hit from behind by Orsom Emeri, Des Moines, in a 2005 Toyota Sonata. This caused damage to the trunk lid, rear bumper and tail light lenses of Ramos del Zauzal’s vehicle.

Emeri was issued a citation for operating a non-registered vehicle.

Damage is estimated at $2,000 to the 2007 Toyota and $500 to the 2005 Toyota.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident at 2010 W. Clay St. in the truck parking lot on May 2.

According to an Osceola police report, the driver of a legally parked 2019 International semi was asleep in his semi. In the stall next to him was a 2023 Peterbilt semi driven by Caley Vaughn of New Iberia, Louisiana. Vaughn pulled out of his spot to head north, and in doing so, the rear of his trailer hit the front of the International, causing damage to the driver’s side fender, as well as ripping off the front bumper. Vaughn did not stop and continued out of the lot.

The driver of the International awoke and observed Vaughn leaving, and identified the truck as a Decker Truck. Officers were able to contact Decker Truck, who using GPS was able to identify what truck had been in the Pilot parking lot. In doing so, Decker was able to provide officers with driver information.

Damage is estimated at $1 to the 2023 Peterbilt and $5,000 to the 2019 International.

–––––

No citations were issued following a hit and run on May 4 along South Ridge Rd. and Highway 34 east.

According to an Osceola police report, Duane Casey, Villisca, was driving a 2019 Ford Escape westbound on Highway 34/W. McLane St. As he approached South Ridge Rd., a maroon/red SUV was traveling northbound on South Ridge Rd. The SUV did not come to a full stop at the stop sign before entering McLane Street in from of Casey’s vehicle. The front of the Ford collided with the rear passenger side of the SUV. Both vehicles pulled off, and the SUV drove off.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the 2019 Ford.

–––––

On citation was issued following an accident on May 5 at the intersection of Highway 34 and Warren Ave.

According to an Osceola police report, Lynda Keller, Osceola, was driving a 2017 Cadillac XT5 westbound on Highway 34/W. McLane St. Keller was attempting ot turn left onto Warren Ave, and got into the left turn lane. She then stopped at the red light to wait. As she was stopped, a 2008 Dodge Avenger driven by Tarren Paul Kopp of Kansas City, Missouri, pulled up behind Keller and hit her. Kopp then left the scene and continued southbound on Interstate 35.

A Decatur County Sheriff’s deputy was able to locate Kopp, stop him, and notify Clarke County. When asked why he ran, Kopp stated that he got nervous. Paint on the front of Kopp’s vehicle matched Keller’s, and Kopp admitted to being tired.

Kopp was issued a citation for failure to maintain control.

Damage is estimated at $1,800 to the 2017 Cadillac and $1,000 to the 2008 Dodge.