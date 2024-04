April 18 police reports

Charles Smith, Jr., Osceola, was arrested on April 10 at 1705 N. Main St. for contempt - any other act.

David Peterson, Osceola, was arrested on April 12 at 220 N. Vale St. for contempt - any other act. Peterson was released on April 12.

Ramon Arias Aguilar, Osceola, was arrested on April 12 at 620 E. McLane St. for OWI - first offense. Arias Aguilar was released on April 12 on bond.

Geronimo Gonzalez Hernandez, Osceola, was arrested on April 15 at 309 W. Clay St. for domestic assault causing bodily injury - first offense.

Theft from building was reported on April 12 at 2400 College Dr.