April 18 accident reports

No citations were issued following an accident on April 11 in the Pilot truck parking lot, 2010 W. Clay St.

According to an Osceola police report, Didier Guiram of Fort Worth, Texas, was turning left in a 2024 Freightliner when he cut the corner too short and the left side of his trailer hit the front side of a legally parked 2022 Freightliner.

Damage is estimated at $2,000 to the 2024 Freightliner and $5,000 to the 2022 Freightliner.

–––––

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident in the Clarke High School parking lot on April 11.

According to an Osceola police report, Maria Domingo Francisco of Osceola was traveling through the parking lot in a 2018 Honda Civic. Domingo Francisco was behind a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Justin Staver of Afton. Staver stopped and began to back up into a parking spot, as Domingo Francisco honked at him to alert him of her. Staver backed into Domingo Francisco, telling officers later that he did not see her.

Damage is estimated at $3,000 to the 2018 Honda and $0 to the 2022 Chevrolet.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident in Walmart parking lot on April 12.

According to an Osceola police report, Kristine Mongar, Murray, was backing out of a parking stall in a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox. After she had backed up but before she had continued forward, a 2003 Chevrolet S10 driven by Robert Hughes of Osceola began backing out of a parking stall on the opposite side. Mongar honked her horn adn attempted to back up further, but Hughes backed into her. There was minimal damage caused to both vehicles.

Damage is estimated at $700 to the 2020 Chevrolet and $700 to the 2003 Chevrolet.