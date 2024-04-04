April 4 accident report

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on March 29 at the intersection of Southwest Blvd. and W. McLane St.

According to an Osceola police report, Maria Vargas of Osceola was facing north at the stop sign at Southwest Blvd. and W. McLane St. in a 2021 Kia Sorento intending to make a right turn form the turning lane. Vargas stated that there was a vehicle next to her waiting to turn left, but crowding the intersection. In order for her to see eastbound oncoming traffic, Vargas pulled further ahead to get a better view. As she did so, she was struck from behind by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Kenneth Windom of Cambridge, Iowa, who was also intending to turn right.

Windom told officers that he had been behind Vargas, and observed her pull forward, believing that she was going to turn into the intersection. He began to look to the west to watch for oncoming traffic, and did not realize that Vargas had stopped.

Damage is estimated at $1,500 to the 2021 Kia and $0 to the 2018 Chevrolet. No injuries were reported.